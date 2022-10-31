Violent weekend in the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured.

It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse.

“I’m disappointed that people can’t come together have some fun,” a man who works nearby told us.

What was dubbed as a night of fun was upended by gun violence after a shooting. It resulted in one dead and three others being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Hours after the shooting, nearby businesses are left picking up the pieces following a barrage of bullets being fired.

“Just the fact that things like this is becoming normal in our community it’s really just a sad way live,” a man who works nearby told us.

Just a few feet away from where the shooting happened, near Park Avenue and Shotwell, neighbors had a lingering a feeling of concern.

Jon Carroll is president of the Normal Station Neighborhood Association and one of his biggest concerns is the rise in crime. Since the beginning of the year there have been more than 1,400 crimes reported in the area, according to data from the city.

“I don’t think there’s a sense of fear but there is a sense of frustration,” Jon Carroll said, Normal Station Neighborhood Association President. “One thing I would like to see is a greater focus on community policing. It would be a wonderful thing for us to have, but also community engagement and involvement, that’s where it all starts.”

With this homicide, Memphis Police said there have been at least 239 homicides, which is less than this same time last year. Despite the progress, many said there is still work to be done.

“I think people have gotten to the point to that where what’s seems right is lame and what’s seem wrong is exciting, so I think we need to find a way to reverse that,” a man who works nearby said.

As of tonight, Memphis Police have not made an arrest in this case.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

