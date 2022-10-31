Read full article on original website
Abandoned By Republicans
3d ago
🤣🤣🤣🤣 He couldn’t say that when Jon Stewart asked him, looked like a fool, and must have thought better about lying when asked again.
3d ago
No matter what, people will never want to hear the truth. Now be is a rhino cause he is speaking the truth that There was no fraud.
Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms
Washington CNN — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department “will not permit voters to be intimidated” during November’s midterm elections. “The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote and...
Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'
"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Trump-appointed judge refuses to shut down far-right ‘voter intimidation’ at ballot drop boxes in Arizona
Republican Kari Lake accuses opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit. A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit against a far-right activist group accused of intimidating Arizona voters with the “express purpose” of blocking them from casting their ballots in drop boxes in the state.
Justice Kagan Hands Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward ‘Shadow Docket’ Win by Blocking Jan. 6 Committee from Obtaining Phone Records
Kelli Ward, the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to stop the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack from obtaining her phone records. In a quick turn of events, Justice Elena Kagan granted a brief reprieve. In the emergency application,...
AOL Corp
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen. But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward phone records
The panel wants wants to examine Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward's contacts in the weeks leading up to the attack on the Capitol.
Schumer caught on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia's Senate race 'going downhill' for Dems
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard Thursday telling President Biden that the potentially pivotal race for U.S. Senate in Georgia appeared to be "going downhill" for Democrats. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said in a candid conversation on a New York airfield tarmac with the...
2022 Arizona governorship: Kari Lake builds huge lead over Katie Hobbs, poll finds
Arizona’s governorship race has been neck and neck between Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and her opponent Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and the Democratic candidate. But a recent Fox 10 InsiderAdvantage poll found that Lake has a big lead over Hobbs in the ratings by 11...
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel from accessing records of Arizona GOP chair
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection from accessing phone records belonging to the Arizona Republican Party’s chairwoman. Kagan, who handles emergency matters arising from Arizona, granted a request made earlier Wednesday by Kelli Ward, the GOP chairwoman,...
Washington Examiner
Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll
Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
Liz Cheney’s PAC airs ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem
CNN — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is putting money behind her vow to do everything she can to prevent election deniers from winning in November, as her political action committee announced Friday that it is spending $500,000 on an ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem.
Ninth Circuit Refuses to Quash Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Kelli Ward's Cell Phone Records
The congressional committee investigating the events of January 6 may have had its last public hearing, but it continues to seek information about efforts to challenge or obstruct the 2020 electoral vote count. Yesterday, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied Kelli Ward's attempt to quash a committee subpoena for her cell phone records, Politico reports. Ward currently Chairs the Arizona Republican Party and previously ran for U.S. Senate.
Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
