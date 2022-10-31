Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
High school boys soccer: Four area players make all-MWC first team
Four area players were named to the all-Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer first team. West Albany juniors Devin LaCasse-Tran and Henry Catlin, Crescent Valley junior Kian Mueller and Corvallis junior Ryan John all made the first team. LaCasse-Tran scored on a Catlin assist Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ 5-0 home win against...
Lebanon-Express
High school football playoff capsules (Nov. 4-5)
Records: West Albany 5-3, 5-3 Mid-Willamette Conference; Thurston 7-2, 7-0 Special District 2. An unexpected home loss to McKay (3-6) dropped the Bulldogs from a share of the conference title and potentially a first-round home game to a road trip against a difficult opponent. West, which got into the state bracket with the at-large bid, was at the top of its game after a win at Silverton but will now have to rebound.
Lebanon-Express
HIgh school football: RedHawks celebrate earning a share of conference title
Jeff Louber, the co-head football coach at South Albany High, said the team set two goals for the regular season. “That was our goal from day one was to be conference champs,” Louber said. “Goal two, obviously, was to host a playoff and so we’re able to accomplish both of those goals. Now we just have to keep on reaching for our next set of goals.”
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Nov. 2)
Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Scarface,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org. Live music by Kailyn and Justin, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission. THURSDAY. Live...
Oregon Ducks men's basketball poised to sign nation's No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report
The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official. In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3's Joe Tipton asked every top ...
Pamplin Media Group
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?
The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
Oregon Ducks receiver Seven McGee no longer with program, will enter transfer portal
Receiver Seven McGee is no longer with the Oregon Ducks football program and will be entering the transfer portal. McGee, who did not travel with the No. 8 Ducks to last weekend’s game at Cal, will enter the transfer portal when the transfer window opens, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Oregon Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Left The Team
Oregon is one of the hottest football teams in the country right now. But the Ducks will have to continue their winning streak without one of their offensive weapons. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Monday that wide receiver and kick returner Seven McGee has left the Oregon team and intends to ...
klcc.org
Oregon State Fair attendance and revenues rebound from pandemic
Fair-goers, festivities, and fun were abundant at the 2022 Oregon State Fair, which ran from August 26 to September 5 in Salem. Over 346,000 people attended, said Oregon State Fair CEO Kim Grewe-Powell. That’s a 63% increase from 2021. “2021 was a little bit challenging for us, because we...
beachconnection.net
Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County
(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Tigard Trader Joe's opens to enthusiastic fans
Eighty or so people lined up outside before 8 a.m. Friday, hoping to be the first to buy specialty goods at the new store.Joyce Dunn was among the estimated 80 enthusiastic shoppers who waited outside in an early morning mist at Tigard Towne Square Friday morning, Oct. 28, hoping to be one of the first to be let into the new Tigard Trader Joe's. Dunn, a Tigard resident, said she's happy the store was opening because she's a fan of both the grocery chain's low prices and unique selections. Next to her in line was Wendy Reed, another Tigard...
Lebanon-Express
How much raised in race for Linn County sheriff? $250K+
If there was any doubt the race for Linn County sheriff mattered to the community, a review of campaign donations erases any uncertainty. Between the two candidates — incumbent Sheriff Michelle Duncan and Deputy Jon Raymond — 2022 campaign contributions total more than $250,000, according to Oregon Secretary of State records.
kptv.com
Pedestrian dead after early morning crash east of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating following the death of a pedestrian just east of Salem early Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE. The MCSO said despite a quick response from medics, the pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields, of the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
yachatsnews.com
With two competing offers for downtown Waldport property, Lincoln County School District pulls back to re-think best use
WALDPORT – Faced suddenly with at least two competing offers for the former Seashore Family Literacy and Waldport school property in the middle of downtown, the Lincoln County School District has decided to take the property off the market for a few months. Superintendent Karen Gray informed the city...
kptv.com
Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
nbc16.com
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
Emerald Media
Keepers of the Sanctuary State
On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
Comments / 0