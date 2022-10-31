Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday of Irwin County
OCIALLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who won big or simply outcoached the other team, ad this coach lead his team arguably one of the biggest wins on the season. Our week 10 coach of the week is Coach Casey Soliday of the...
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes Ranked #14 in WBCA Poll
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season ranked No. 14 in the country according to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll released Tuesday. It’s the first time in program history the Lady Hurricanes have been nationally-ranked.
Ocilla, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Post-Searchlight
Looking back at the 1982 Champions 40 years later
This past week the Bainbridge community has reminisced and celebrated the 40th Anniversary 1982 Bainbridge High School Football state championship team as they were honored pregame before the Bearcats dominated the Hardaway Hawks in the last home game of the 2022 season. As the championship team gathered pregame in the...
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Jets capture come-from-behind win over Gulf Coast to open the season
AMERICUS – Heart and hustle allowed the South Georgia Technical College Jets (SGTC) to overcome a 10-point deficit with less than 14 minutes on the clock and come away with a 79 – 74 victory over the Gulf Coast Commodores (GC) in the Jets first regular season game for the 2022 – 2023 basketball season.
Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Yearbooks from 1967, 1968, and 1969 donated back to SGTC
AMERICUS – Linda Carll of Lafollette, TN, contacted South Georgia Technical College recently and asked if the college would be interested in securing copies of the 1967, 1968, and 1969 South Georgia Tech Vocational School Technic yearbooks. Her late husband, Robert Curtis Carll, Jr., had attended and graduated from SGTC in 1969.
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
WTVM
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
douglasnow.com
Judge: Justin and Jason Anderson will be tried separately in Vann Brown death case
Justin Anderson will stand trial alone this month in the 2020 death of Vann Brown after Judge Kelly Brooks denied a motion to consolidate his trial with the State's case against his brother, Jason Anderson. Jury selection for the proceeding will begin on November 14, with the State expected to start presenting evidence the following day.
3 young Georgia brothers killed in crash while riding in car with their parents
The Columbus community is mourning three young Georgia brothers who were killed in a crash in Oklahoma last weekend. Izayiah, Ja’Quan, and Messiah Brittford were riding in a truck with their parents in Le Flore County around 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 when the truck crashed, killing all three boys, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus pastor and Army veteran Roy Plummer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Columbus pastor and Army veteran who died on Sunday, Oct. 23. Roy Plummer was the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church. He passed away in his home at 84. Services for Plummer can be found below: Public Viewing at Faith Tabernacle […]
WALB 10
Dog saved from housefire in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) helped save a furry family friend from a house fire on Wednesday. The dog, named Huncho, was found and retrieved by firefighter Coleman Lanier, according to VFD. No injuries have been reported from the fire. VFD said flammable items close to...
WCTV
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
valdostacity.com
VFD Seeks Donations for Mayor's Motorcade
The City of Valdosta is making the holiday season memorable for persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs who reside at the Parkwood Developmental Center. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Scott James Matheson, VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, and members of the Valdosta Fire Department will deliver gifts to more than 100 patients—ages 7 to 80—who reside at the facility, as part of the annual Mayor's Motorcade.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Sheriff’s Office receives $100,000 training grant
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $100,000 for Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal announced the awards of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. “Here in...
Brooks, Lowndes counties designated freeze disaster areas
WASHINGTON — The USDA has designate Brooks and Lowndes counties in southeast Georgia as contiguous natural disaster areas. This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
WALB 10
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
