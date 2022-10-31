ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgEmm_0isW1woZ00

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Black Adam is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $27.7 million receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Ticket to Paradise, followed by Prey for the Devil at No. 3 with $7 million, Smile at No. 4 with $5 million and Halloween Ends at No. 5 with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at No. 6 with $2.82 million, Till at No. 7 with $2.81 million, Terrifier 2 at No. 8 with $1.8 million, The Woman King at No. 9 with $1.1 million and Tar at No. 10 with $1 million.

This weekend's top 10 grossed a total of about $63.2 million, compared with last weekend when the best performers racked up about $110.2 million in receipts, including Black Adam with $67 million.

