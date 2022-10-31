With time running out, the Stamford Zoning Board Monday voted to opt out of a state law that would allow accessory apartments on all single-family lots. Under the law, the Zoning Board had to initiate the opt-out, but members decided that, because Stamford was one of the few towns in Fairfield County that did not allow what the state calls accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, they would pass their own regulations first.

