New Canaan, CT

theexaminernews.com

State-Ranked Carmel, Somers, P’Ville, Byram all Advance to Semis

Unless you consider No.A2-seed Arlington’s 40-29 Class AA win over B3 New Rochelle an upset of some sort, the only real monkey wrench of the opening round of the Section 1 grid playoffs was tossed by No.A4-seed John Jay in its stunning 55-28 Class A upset of No.B1 Clarkstown South, ranked No.20 in NYS.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
NORWALK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Local property transfers

Eg Home LLC sold property on 7 Bayberry Ct to Peter G. and Anna V. Mccullough for $574,460. Pond Spring Dev LLC sold property on 34 Pondview Cir to Gail A. Roberts for $369,000. NAUGATUCK. Roselyn Cabral sold property on 85 Aetna St Lot 7 to Betsy L. Davis for...
BEACON FALLS, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for Knapp Lane

The New Canaan Building Department last week received an application to build a 4,640-square-foot home on Knapp Lane. The five-bedroom house planned for 29 Knapp Lane will include five full bathrooms and two half-baths, according to a building permit application filed Oct. 24. It will cost about $760,000 to build,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
newyorktennismagazine.com

Bronxville’s McEnroe Wins New York State Singles Title

On Saturday, Bronxville’s Victoria McEnroe captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) singles title, defeating Longwood’s Victoria Matos 6-4, 7-5 in the final. “I’m so happy to win the state tournament,” said McEnroe. “The high school season is my favorite part of the year,...
BRONXVILLE, NY
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Opts Out of State Law Regulating Accessory Apartments

With time running out, the Stamford Zoning Board Monday voted to opt out of a state law that would allow accessory apartments on all single-family lots. Under the law, the Zoning Board had to initiate the opt-out, but members decided that, because Stamford was one of the few towns in Fairfield County that did not allow what the state calls accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, they would pass their own regulations first.
STAMFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Ronald Vincent Coughlin, 86

Born on May 28, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, Ronald Vincent Coughlin (“Ron”), died peacefully at his home in Rowayton, Connecticut on October 28, 2022 surrounded by his family. A devoted Brooklyn Dodgers fan, turned New York Mets enthusiast, Ron had a lifetime love and passion for New...
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Former Ridgefield Football Player Wins Gold Helmet Award as a Member of UCONN Huskies

Jackson Mitchell is a former Ridgefield High School football player who has been making his mark at the collegiate level for the UCONN Huskies. According to the UCONN Huskies website, the junior linebacker was named the Week 9 winner of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury

Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
DANBURY, CT
newcanaanite.com

PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan

Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
NEW CANAAN, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Court Hearing Scheduled For Nov. 3 On Olson Drive Lawsuit

ANSONIA — Now that the sides have agreed upon a set of facts, or at least most of them, a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 in the case of Matt McGowan versus the City of Ansonia. McGowan, an Ansonia resident, is suing the city for allegedly not...
ANSONIA, CT

