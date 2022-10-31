Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A Better Way to Screen for Lung CancerBronxVoiceBrooklyn, NY
theexaminernews.com
State-Ranked Carmel, Somers, P’Ville, Byram all Advance to Semis
Unless you consider No.A2-seed Arlington’s 40-29 Class AA win over B3 New Rochelle an upset of some sort, the only real monkey wrench of the opening round of the Section 1 grid playoffs was tossed by No.A4-seed John Jay in its stunning 55-28 Class A upset of No.B1 Clarkstown South, ranked No.20 in NYS.
newcanaanite.com
Historic District Commission: Proposed Redevelopment of Former Red Cross Property Not Appropriate
Members of the appointed body that oversees New Canaan’s Historic District—roughly, 21 properties around and near God’s Acre—said last week that plans to redevelop the former Red Cross building property are not in line with the town’s guidelines for the area. Plans filed in May...
Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
mycitizensnews.com
Local property transfers
Eg Home LLC sold property on 7 Bayberry Ct to Peter G. and Anna V. Mccullough for $574,460. Pond Spring Dev LLC sold property on 34 Pondview Cir to Gail A. Roberts for $369,000. NAUGATUCK. Roselyn Cabral sold property on 85 Aetna St Lot 7 to Betsy L. Davis for...
sheltonherald.com
Immaculate sits out boys hockey season; Wilton returns; Eastern CT, Fairfield opt out of tournament
While other boys hockey teams’ schedules are populating the CIAC’s website, one team’s slate is disappearing: Immaculate will not ice a boys hockey team this winter. Athletic director Nelson Mingachos said the school had about a dozen students interested, and four of them were goalies. “It was...
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for Knapp Lane
The New Canaan Building Department last week received an application to build a 4,640-square-foot home on Knapp Lane. The five-bedroom house planned for 29 Knapp Lane will include five full bathrooms and two half-baths, according to a building permit application filed Oct. 24. It will cost about $760,000 to build,...
newyorktennismagazine.com
Bronxville’s McEnroe Wins New York State Singles Title
On Saturday, Bronxville’s Victoria McEnroe captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) singles title, defeating Longwood’s Victoria Matos 6-4, 7-5 in the final. “I’m so happy to win the state tournament,” said McEnroe. “The high school season is my favorite part of the year,...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Opts Out of State Law Regulating Accessory Apartments
With time running out, the Stamford Zoning Board Monday voted to opt out of a state law that would allow accessory apartments on all single-family lots. Under the law, the Zoning Board had to initiate the opt-out, but members decided that, because Stamford was one of the few towns in Fairfield County that did not allow what the state calls accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, they would pass their own regulations first.
newcanaanite.com
Ronald Vincent Coughlin, 86
Born on May 28, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, Ronald Vincent Coughlin (“Ron”), died peacefully at his home in Rowayton, Connecticut on October 28, 2022 surrounded by his family. A devoted Brooklyn Dodgers fan, turned New York Mets enthusiast, Ron had a lifetime love and passion for New...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Former Ridgefield Football Player Wins Gold Helmet Award as a Member of UCONN Huskies
Jackson Mitchell is a former Ridgefield High School football player who has been making his mark at the collegiate level for the UCONN Huskies. According to the UCONN Huskies website, the junior linebacker was named the Week 9 winner of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury
Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
newcanaanite.com
PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan
Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
greenwichfreepress.com
Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Seeks Volunteer Clowns, Giant Balloon Handlers & Route Marshals
Stamford Downtown is seeking enthusiastic individuals to volunteer as clowns, giant balloon handlers and route marshals for the upcoming Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular on Sunday, November 20. Clowns and Balloon Handlers must be 16 years or older, and route marshals must be over 21. Application deadline is November 7. For...
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
cityofwesthaven.com
7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
theexaminernews.com
Putnam Republicans’ Mailer on Former Kent Supervisor Was Full of Lies
As a candidate for Putnam County Legislature’s District 5, I was disgusted to find the postcard from the Putnam County Republican Committee attacking me and my record as Kent town supervisor in the mail last week. That my opponent would allow this libelous campaign material to be sent on...
ctexaminer.com
As Stamford Bocce League Looks to the Future as Contract for Scalzi Park Set to Expire Oct. 31
It’s an ancient game loved for its simplicity, friendly competition, and openness to all. It has been documented in a painting found inside an Egyptian tomb dating to 5200 B.C., though it may have been around before that. The game appears to have spread from Egypt to Palestine and...
New Haven Independent
Court Hearing Scheduled For Nov. 3 On Olson Drive Lawsuit
ANSONIA — Now that the sides have agreed upon a set of facts, or at least most of them, a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 in the case of Matt McGowan versus the City of Ansonia. McGowan, an Ansonia resident, is suing the city for allegedly not...
