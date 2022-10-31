Read full article on original website
Danico Antonio
2d ago
They want money but don't want to work for it,,,and I'll tell you this someone put these people up to moving there camp to Mayor's house,
stealth warrior.
3d ago
need fair wages and more jobs. no jobs bring homelessness. that city is a mess and needs better leadership. Homeless problem, responsibility problem (getting into trouble and blaming police), lazy (people having babies like rabbits and abusing the welfare system milking it) etc.
aniya
2d ago
there's jobs everywhere, everywhere, so for most being homeless is an excuse to get everything free. there's help everywhere for homeless people. they just don't want to work and they want everything handed to them.
Local Twin Cities pastors and community activist call on political leaders to have a conversation about crime
MINNEAPOLIS — Local pastors and community leaders in the Twin Cities are speaking out and asking local political leaders to give them a seat at the table when it comes to conversations about crime. Inside Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis, pastors from across the Twin Cities -...
Hennepin County attorney: Police misconduct must be disclosed to defense
A week before voters will elect his replacement and after more than two decades in office, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman recently circulated a memo laying out a new policy for turning over so-called Brady material. The post Hennepin County attorney: Police misconduct must be disclosed to defense appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Homeless advocates complain of ‘militarized’ response by Minneapolis
Says Stribber John Reinan, “Angry at what they called the ‘militarized’ response to homelessness by the city of Minneapolis, protesters set up a sidewalk encampment Sunday outside the home of Mayor Jacob Frey on East Hennepin Avenue. ‘I think we can all agree that we don’t want to see camps on our streets, in our parks,’ said Young Eagle, a protester who identified as a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. ‘But we’re seeing a militarized response. Is that what we’re going to see here? Is that how we’re going to show our Midwestern values, Minnesota values of caring for our neighbors’? In recent months, the city has broken up several homeless camps, most recently in the Harrison neighborhood on the city’s North Side.”
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Residents Push for Return of Curfew Siren
Every night for several decades, a siren would blare across Robbinsdale at 9 p.m. to alert the city that anyone under the age of 18 should go inside. That curfew siren has been silent since August, but now there’s a group of Robbinsdale residents who are calling on the city to bring it back.
Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
CBS News
1 month in, Minneapolis officials say "Operation Endeavor" showing results
MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis claims its latest crime-fighting plan is working. Leaders touted new numbers Monday to show "Operation Endeavor" is making progress in the fight against violence, but said the work is far from over. Operation Endeavor is a partnership between about a dozen local state and...
France 24
Ahead of US midterms, police brutality remains a burning issue in Minneapolis
Ahead of the November 8 midterms, FRANCE 24 takes you on a tour down the Mississippi River with a series of reports by Fanny Allard. The first of five episodes brings us to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by White police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. His death ignited nationwide protests calling for police reform and an end to systemic racism. Two years later, has American policing been sufficiently reformed?
Holidazzle is Back in Minnesota This Month
Yes! Holidazzle is back this year and it is here for a whole 4 weeks in Loring Park in Minneapolis and will feature old traditions and new attractions. Starting Friday, November 25th till Sunday December 18th Holidazzle will take place every Friday through Sunday until the 18th!. If you have...
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis gun violence declined significantly over last month, city officials say
Gun violence in Minneapolis was down over the past month compared to the same period in recent years, a change that city officials say shows a new slate of interventions is working. From Sept. 24 to Oct. 29, Minneapolis received 739 gun-related calls for service, a 30% decrease from the...
Minneapolis crews working to prevent repeat of St. Louis Park water main crisis
MINNEAPOLIS -- What does it take to make normal happen?CBS News Minnesota is digging in - literally - to get answers about aging infrastructure and what's being done to prevent the next water main crisis like the two breaks that flooded dozens of homes in St. Louis Park."A water main break is the worst case for cities and engineers and homeowners," Michelle Stockness, a civil engineering consultant, explained to WCCO. "No one wants that. Just like the plumbing in your house and bad things happen, nobody wants that."The City of Saint Louis Park declined several requests for follow-up interviews and tours...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Arson fires at Stevens House
The Minneapolis Park and RecreaCon Board Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving three recent arson fires at the Stevens House, located at 4901 South Minnehaha Park Drive, in Minnehaha Falls Regional Park. Fire 1 occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 30. Fire 2 occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20. Fire 3 occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. People who provide information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for setting these fires will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s State Fire Marshall Division.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Woman riding bus hit by gunfire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman on a Metro Transit bus Tuesday evening was injured after she was struck by a stray bullet that hit the bus, police say. Minneapolis police responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting along Penn Avenue North just north of Lowry Avenue in the Folwell neighborhood.
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening a U.S. Senator
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – A Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to making interstate threats against a U.S. Senator. According to court documents, on June 11, 2022, 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty left two voicemail messages on the field office telephone of a U.S. Senator located outside the state of Minnesota.
natureworldnews.com
Emerald Ash Borers Strike Again, Minnesota’s Hennepin County Ash Trees Take the Hit
Foresters predict that the emerald ash borers' infestations in the Hennepin County suburbs of Minnesota will decimate 1 million ash trees from the county within a decade. In the last eight years, just Brooklyn Park has planted 2,000 trees of various species, barely catching up with the 1,600 ash trees removed. Even though the city only recently found its first disease-ridden ash trees in a wooded area, Plymouth had already lost several thousand ash trees this year.
Coon Rapids man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S. senator
MINNEAPOLIS — A Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. senator.Brendon Daugherty, 35, was charged in September with threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat.Court records did not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.He was alleged to have said, in one of his messages, "I also just wanted to note, thank God the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it...
Concerns linger over fee increase for Hennepin County food truck licensing
MINNEAPOLIS — With concerns over inflation affecting business owners nationwide, food truck owners in Hennepin County are sounding the alarm. According to online documents from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday afternoon, for most vendors, there's a proposed fee increase of 2% for food, beverage and retail tobacco sales in 2023.
willmarradio.com
Man falls to his death from Downtown Minneapolis parking ramp
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say a man fell to his death, "possibly accidentally," early Sunday morning from one of the cluster of downtown parking ramps close to Target Center and Target Field. Police found an unresponsive man in his 20s on the road near the "C" Ramp, and authorities say it remains an open investigation as they try to pinpoint what happened. The medical examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
