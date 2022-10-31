Read full article on original website
How ESPN’s Football Power Index sees ECU’s chances in the final three games
East Carolina’s football team waited a long time for its open date, and now that it’s finally here, the Pirates are thankful for the time to recover heading into a crucial stretch. Sitting at 6-3, and 3-2 overall in American Athletic Conference action, ECU closes the year at Cincinnati, vs. Houston, and then at Temple over the coming three weeks.
Everything ECU coach Mike Houston said during his bye week press conference
East Carolina head coach Mike Houston addressed the media during the team’s open date, following Wednesday evening’s practice. The Pirates are sitting at 6-3 and 3-2 in league action as they rest up and get ready for next Friday night’s game at Cincinnati. The Pirate coach addressed...
ECU's latest bowl projections entering the open date
East Carolina enters its open date with one of its primary goals on the to-do list already done: Reach bowl eligibility. The Pirates reached that mark with a dramatic 27-24 victory at BYU last Friday night in Provo, Utah, getting to the six-win mark for a second consecutive year after a six-year absence from postseason play.
BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall
After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one. Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several...
13 trivia questions from BYU’s tight match against Columbia on ‘College Bowl’
Who won “College Bowl” on NBC? What teams competed in the “College Bowl” championship? Did BYU win “College Bowl”? How did Columbia University do on “College Bowl”?
BYU AD Tom Holmoe Shares Initial Thoughts On Reported Big 12 TV Extension
PROVO, Utah – The reported Big 12 TV extension will be a windfall of money for BYU athletics. An average of $31.5 million per year in TV revenue isn’t Big Ten or SEC money, but for BYU and members in the Big 12, it’s huge. The financials of the new extension begins in the 2025-26 academic year, the first full season when Texas and Oklahoma are gone and into the SEC.
3-star Florida WR Daidren Zipperer commits to Utah football
On Halloween, Utah football picked up a commitment from three-star Florida wide receiver Daidren Zipperer.
Utah State AD John Hartwell resigns
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After 7 1/2 years on the job, Utah State athletic director John Hartwell has resigned. Hartwell is planning on moving back to the South to be with his family. Jerry Bovee, Utah State’s associate vice president and deputy athletics director, has been named the interim AD. Bovee served as Weber […]
Todd Lipe steps down as Ayden-Grifton football coach
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Todd Lipe has stepped down as head coach of the Ayden-Grifton football program, the team announced Tuesday. Lipe just completed his third season with Ayden-Grifton. The Chargers finished 0-10 this season.
High school football coaching changes at Ayden-Grifton and North Lenoir
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football playoffs begin this week and a couple area schools who’s seasons are done have head coaching openings. Ayden-Grifton shared this morning Todd Lipe has stepped down as head football coach of the Chargers. They went 0-10 this season. Coach Lipe was with the program for three seasons. They will begin a search for their next coach.
Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
J.H. Rose volleyball one win away from state
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — J.H. Rose is one win away from a trip to the NCHSAA Class 3A volleyball state championship game. The top-seeded Rampants will host No. 2 Cedar Ridge in the 3A East Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that match will face the winner of the West Regional between No. […]
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
Experts weigh in on what you should do if you win the $1-billion Powerball jackpot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You still have a few hours left to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at tonight’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot. While many of us dream of a winning ticket, experts warn it’s not quite that simple. One after another, folks rolled up to...
