Dallas, TX

Doncic has season-high 44 points, Mavs beat Magic 114-105

 6 days ago
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night.

Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first time this season the No. 1 pick in the draft has failed to reach 20. His six-game streak was tied for the third-longest to begin a career.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added a season-best 21 points off the bench for the Mavericks, who lost to Oklahoma City in overtime Saturday after blowing a 16-point lead in the final four minutes of regulation.

Banchero shot 6 for 20 from the field, going 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. Bol Bol added 16 points.

LAKERS 121, NUGGETS 110

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help Los Angeles beat Denver for its first victory of the season.

Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers, who had lost their first five games of the season under first-year head coach Darvin Ham. Los Angeles was the last winless team in the NBA.

Nikola Jockic scored 23 points and Jamal Murray added 21 for the Nuggets.

PELICANS 112, CLIPPERS 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return and New Orleans routed Los Angeles.

CJ McCollum added 22 points to help the Pelicans improve to 4-2. Williamson was out the last two games with a right hip and lower back contusion, one of three starters to have missed last two games.

Norman Powell had 18 points off the bench for the Clippers. Paul George added 14 points and Marcus Morris had 12. With Kawhi Leonard again sidelined, the Clippers dropped their fourth in a row. Leonard missed his fourth game because of knee stiffness and also will sit out Monday night against Houston.

SUNS 124, ROCKETS 109

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Cam Johnson added 19 and Phoenix beat Houston for its fourth straight victory.

Booker shot 14 of 24 from the field on his 26th birthday, while fellow All-Star Chris Paul had a season-high 15 assists.

Booker scored 21 points in the first half on 10-of-16 shooting, pushing the Suns to a 65-56 advantage. Jock Landale scored all of his 16 points before the break.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 26 points. Alperen Sengun added 16 points and nine rebounds.

PISTONS 128, WARRIORS 114

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and Detroit beat defending champion Golden State to end a five-game losing streak.

Cunningham had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Pistons won for the first time since their opening game. Isaiah Stewart added 24 points and 13 rebounds as Detroit’s starters scored 111 points.

Steph Curry had 32 points and Jordan Poole added 30 for Golden State, coming off a 120-113 overtime loss in Charlotte on Saturday.

CAVALIERS 121, KNICKS 108

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and Cleveland rallied to beat the New York.

Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the final period as Cleveland outscored New York 37-15. Love made five 3-pointers and Mitchell scored 12 points — both also had four-point plays — in rallying the Cavaliers from a nine-point deficit.

Jalen Brunson had 12 points and three assists in the third, giving the Knicks their largest lead at 93-84. Brunson and Evan Fournier finished with 16 points apiece, while Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each had 15 for New York.

CELTICS 112, WIZARDS 94

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Boston took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal to beat Washington.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss. The Celtics made 21 3-pointers.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 points for the Wizards. Beal missed his first 11 shots and was scoreless until the third quarter before finishing with 12 points and eight assists.

SPURS 107, TIMBERWOLVES 98

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, Doug McDermott added 23 and San Antonio beat Minnesota for the second time a week.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and Anthony Edwards had 18. Rudy Gobert was held to nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

