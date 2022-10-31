Read full article on original website
suncommunitynews.com
Bombers top Hornets in five as sectional picture is set
LAKE PLACID | Peru and Lake Placid will enter the Section VII volleyball playoffs this week with their own forms of momentum. The Nighthawks claimed the CVAC regular season title with a perfect 16-0 record, while the Blue Bombers have scored key wins in the second half of the season over Class D rival Northern Adirondack, Tri-Lakes rival Saranac Lake, and most recently a five set win over PHS to cap the 2022 regular season.
WCAX
Plattsburgh area youth soccer finds Crete Center alternative
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter. Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Since it's Halloween, it seemed only fitting to find a spooky mansion to showcase for this week's "This is Our Home." And NBC5’s Sarahbeth Ackerman found a great one right in the city of Plattsburgh!. The W.W. Hartwell House on Brinkerhoff Street is something you've...
suncommunitynews.com
Herbert T. Burke
ELIZABETHTOWN | Herbert T. Burke passed away Oct. 27, 2022, at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Elizabethtown, N.Y. He was 83 years old. Herbert was predeceased by his wife, Ellen Burke; his parents, William and Ella Burke; four brothers and two sisters. Herbert is survived by his brothers Bruce, Tom, and Bob, along with nieces and nephews.
suncommunitynews.com
Teacher shortage lands early jobs for local college students
PLATTSBURGH | Mara Ryan still can’t believe she started her first full-time teaching job almost a year before graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh. “Saying that I was surprised when I was offered a job before graduation is an understatement. I still can’t believe it,” said the Altona resident, who works as a first-grade special education teacher at Davis Elementary School in Malone.
vermontbiz.com
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame
Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
Actor Jim Belushi opens marijuana dispensary on Upstate New York Indian nation
Hogansburg, N. Y. — A company owned by actor and comedian Jim Belushi has been awarded the latest license to operate a dispensary selling recreational marijuana on Northern New York’s Saint Regis (Akwesasne) Mohawk Tribe territory. Belushi, a star of television and film, and the younger brother of...
WKTV
Saranac man arrested for Aggravated Harassment
SARANAC, N.Y. -- On Nov. 1 Troopers arrested Scott A. Bentley, 31 of Saranac, for Aggravated Harassment. Shortly before 8 a.m. Troopers responded to Hardscrabble Road, in the Town of Schuyler Falls for a harassment complaint. Following an investigation, it was learned that Bentley continued to contact the victim after...
suncommunitynews.com
Giuseppe's Pizza Shop to upgrade size with relocation
PLATTSBURGH | Giuseppe’s Pizza Shop is a well-known restaurant in Plattsburgh. Silvio Amaya has owned Giuseppe’s for the past 15 years but first started at the restaurant 25 years ago. He is now getting ready to take the restaurant on a new venture. “I think it’s time to...
Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul
Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
suncommunitynews.com
Blair family recognized with federal applause
Decades later, eight brothers honored for service and sacrifice. PLATTSBURGH | Just before the Oct. 1 North Country Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. memorials, organizers learned one family’s incredible legacy of patriotic service was never formally recognized. Decades later, on Oct. 28, federal, state and local leaders gathered with...
Thrillist
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
suncommunitynews.com
WIC families form closer bonds with food, one another
Essex Co. WIC ‘n Pick helps families stay healthy and learn outside. WESTPORT | Emily French peels the outer layer off of a ground cherry and hands it to a little girl named Meadow. “We're going to break this open and you can eat it,” French says. “The bigger...
mynbc5.com
Zone 9 law enforcement training facility to provide new opportunities for officers, students
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The McDowell Cottage that used to serve as a day care almost a decade ago on the Clinton Community College Campus will soon have a sign that reads “Zone 9 Police Training Academy." “Students coming on campus will see that. If they’re in criminal justice,...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Swanton
SWANTON — A 36-year-old man was cited following an incident in Swanton on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle crash with possible injury on Vermont Route 78, in the area of Louie’s Landing, at around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Adam...
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with DUI #2 after hit-and-run in Troy
TROY — A local man is facing numerous charges after police say he hit a vehicle and fled the scene early this morning. State police received a report of a hit-and-run at a residence on Vermont Route 105 in Troy at around 12:00 a.m. Aaron Prue told police that...
‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race
One is talking up his experience working for the sheriff’s department, while the other says the office needs “fresh eyes,” especially after the events of the past several months. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating violent attack in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent fight on Church Street. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Police said 21-year-old Gordon Horner and 21-year-old Dominic Lewis attacked another person, kicking the person in the head multiple times. The victim became unconscious on the...
‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition
Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
