PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter. Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO