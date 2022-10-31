Read full article on original website
Senior Center continues improvement projects
At the October 19 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, the senior center board reviewed its ongoing projects. Administrator Amie Firavich said the two bathrooms remodeling is still underway. The board is still not happy with the outside building painting. There are still light and dark spots with cracks. Coffelt...
Optimists hold officer installation
The Maryville Optimist Club held its annual installation of officers for the 2022-23 year. Members and installed officers were front: Mary Walkup, board member; Vice-President Trudy Kinman, Al Terhune, OI representative; Pat Spire, board member; Treasurer Terri Stewart, standing: Carl Droegemueller, who received the Lifetime Membership award; Marlin Kinman, Macia Droegemueller, Mary Schieber, Harry Schieber, Lois Terhune with her grandsons Lukas, and Ryan as guests Past President Dale Stewart, Catrina Pettlon, Lynn Beason, board member; Deena and Phil Poynter, guests; Diane Houston, Robert Bohlken, Guy Ebersole, board member; Mary Shields; back: Second Vice President Rick Smail, who was presented the President’s Citation Award and Doug Sutton. Not pictured: President Sheila Smail, Tom Seipel and Beth Zech, board members.
Health board postpones water runoff fix
After consulting with several contractors, Nodaway County Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson announced at the October 19 board meeting, further planning is needed to do the project to fix the problem with excessive rain runoff. Contractors had suggested several options, which Patterson will follow-up. A retaining wall with a drain...
Men’s Forum resumes meetings
The almost a century-old Men’s Forum organization has resumed meeting after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. Men’s Forum was organized November 23, 1927, by a Presbyterian minister, the Rev. William Dewer. The purpose of the group was to talk, listen and discuss community topics of interest. This early purpose describes the operation of the group as it is today.
Nodaway County Route 46 Bridge Replacement Begins Today
A project to replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on Nodaway County Route 46 near Quitman begins today. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are closing the bridge today for a bridge replacement project that will close the road until next summer.
Diabetes Dash celebrates awareness month
To celebrate National Diabetes Awareness Month, a Diabetes Dash will begin at 3:30 pm, Tuesday, November 1 at the Mosaic Outpatient Therapy – Maryville, east side by playground. The dash will include a half to three-mile walk/run and a chance to learn more about diabetes, healthy eating and healthy...
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
October 27, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
Waynesville Man Arrested Saturday and Facing a Firearm Charge
(MISSOURINET) – A Waynseville man was arrested Saturday and is now facing a firearm charge. Shortly after 8:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Claudell Q. Haggard in Holt County on accusatory charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for ten grams or less, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
