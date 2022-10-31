Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Senior Center continues improvement projects
At the October 19 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, the senior center board reviewed its ongoing projects. Administrator Amie Firavich said the two bathrooms remodeling is still underway. The board is still not happy with the outside building painting. There are still light and dark spots with cracks. Coffelt...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany student inducted into college honor society
Bethany, MO: Lauren Kriewitz, Bethany, was recently inducted into the Missouri Western Lambda chapter of Alpha Chi National Honor Society. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
nodawaynews.com
Men’s Forum resumes meetings
The almost a century-old Men’s Forum organization has resumed meeting after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. Men’s Forum was organized November 23, 1927, by a Presbyterian minister, the Rev. William Dewer. The purpose of the group was to talk, listen and discuss community topics of interest. This early purpose describes the operation of the group as it is today.
nodawaynews.com
Diabetes Dash celebrates awareness month
To celebrate National Diabetes Awareness Month, a Diabetes Dash will begin at 3:30 pm, Tuesday, November 1 at the Mosaic Outpatient Therapy – Maryville, east side by playground. The dash will include a half to three-mile walk/run and a chance to learn more about diabetes, healthy eating and healthy...
nodawaynews.com
Optimists hold officer installation
The Maryville Optimist Club held its annual installation of officers for the 2022-23 year. Members and installed officers were front: Mary Walkup, board member; Vice-President Trudy Kinman, Al Terhune, OI representative; Pat Spire, board member; Treasurer Terri Stewart, standing: Carl Droegemueller, who received the Lifetime Membership award; Marlin Kinman, Macia Droegemueller, Mary Schieber, Harry Schieber, Lois Terhune with her grandsons Lukas, and Ryan as guests Past President Dale Stewart, Catrina Pettlon, Lynn Beason, board member; Deena and Phil Poynter, guests; Diane Houston, Robert Bohlken, Guy Ebersole, board member; Mary Shields; back: Second Vice President Rick Smail, who was presented the President’s Citation Award and Doug Sutton. Not pictured: President Sheila Smail, Tom Seipel and Beth Zech, board members.
nodawaynews.com
Health board postpones water runoff fix
After consulting with several contractors, Nodaway County Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson announced at the October 19 board meeting, further planning is needed to do the project to fix the problem with excessive rain runoff. Contractors had suggested several options, which Patterson will follow-up. A retaining wall with a drain...
kttn.com
Three injured in Saturday morning crash east of Maryville
Residents of Maryville and Sioux Falls, South Dakota were hurt late Saturday morning when a car hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle east of Maryville. The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Katheryn Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a passenger in the SUV, 33-year-old Kyle Miller from Maryville, and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Lareena Amlong of Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Hosting Public Mtg on Buchanan County Intersection Improvement
A public information meeting is being held tomorrow night in St. Joseph to discuss intersection improvement plans for the Buchanan County U.S. Route 59, Route 752 and Route U intersection in southern St. Joseph. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host the public information opportunity on Tuesday, November 1, from...
kttn.com
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
nodawaynews.com
October 27, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
kmaland.com
Accident near Shenandoah injures 1
(Shenandoah) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County over the weekend. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, the accident took place in the 1800 block of A Avenue Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Fire officials say one person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Shenandoah EMS and the Page County Sheriff's Office assisted crews at the scene.
kmaland.com
Motorist booked in Shen drug bust
(Shenandoah) -- A Missouri woman faces drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police say 43-year-old Jennifer Marie Ray of Columbia was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver--methamphetamine, a class B felony, possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, a class D felony and two counts of possession of paraphernalia--both simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place shortly after midnight, when Shenandoah Police officers and the Shenandoah K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Maple Street for an equipment violation.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75
AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
northwestmoinfo.com
Waynesville Man Arrested Saturday and Facing a Firearm Charge
(MISSOURINET) – A Waynseville man was arrested Saturday and is now facing a firearm charge. Shortly after 8:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Claudell Q. Haggard in Holt County on accusatory charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for ten grams or less, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
northwestmoinfo.com
Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting
PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
kttn.com
Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
kmaland.com
OWI arrest in Page County
(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
kttn.com
SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169
A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
