(Shenandoah) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County over the weekend. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, the accident took place in the 1800 block of A Avenue Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Fire officials say one person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Shenandoah EMS and the Page County Sheriff's Office assisted crews at the scene.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO