Musk emerging as Twitter’s chief moderator ahead of midterms
AP Business Writers (AP) — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. Musk has said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before setting up a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints. But his own behavior as a prolific tweeter has signaled otherwise. He’s engaged directly with figures on the political right who are appealing for looser restrictions. Those include a Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state who credits Musk for enabling him to begin tweeting again after his account was briefly suspended Monday.
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by top officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes. Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were picked for the case, the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president.
Trump pal called a liar; defense says he had nothing to hide
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor has accused a longtime associate of Donald Trump of lying to a jury over how he used his access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. Tom Barrack’s lawyer said his client had no reason to lie because he did nothing wrong. The exchange came during closing arguments at a federal trial where the California billionnaire has pleaded not guilty to charges including acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government,
Tension brews anew between Kosovo, Serbia over car plates
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia says it has placed its troops on the border with Kosovo on a heightened state of alert over a row about car license plates that has threatened to further escalate tensions between the two Balkan foes. Earlier Tuesday, Kosovo authorities warned members of the ethnic Serbian minority living in the former Serbian province to replace their vehicle registration plates with Kosovo ones, despite calls from the U.S. and the European Union to postpone the move. The EU has urged both countries to normalize ties if they want to join the 27-nation bloc. Brussels and Washington have stepped up mediation efforts, fearing uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and Serbia’s close ties with Russia could aggravate matters.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the school is also bringing in a team of outsiders to review its policies and procedures for graduate study. They will look at issues raised by how Mastriano’s research was handled and evaluated. Mazerolle says the university’s lead integrity officer is performing an initial review to decide if a full investigation into the new public dissertation is warranted.
Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. Their super PACs are running ads against Lee as part of their broader strategy to prevent Republicans from retaking control of the U.S. Senate. Though McMullin is running as an independent, the spending from outside groups mirror the partisan dynamics in key battleground states as the election nears. The sheer amount reflects how McMullin has turned Utah from political afterthought to battleground and that the reliably Republican state could be one of Democrats’ best hopes to prevent the GOP from taking control of the Senate.
Thursday briefing: The far right bloc that may deliver power to Benjamin Netanyahu
In today’s newsletter: The former prime minister is close to winning office less than 18 months after losing it, in Israel’s fifth election in four years. This is how he pulled it off
Lebanon-Israel deal a landmark but with limits, experts say
The recent maritime border deal between Lebanon and Israel allocates rights to off-shore natural gas drilling and has been hailed as a game changer
EXPLAINER: Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup
The foreign fans flocking to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will find an emirate where women have been driving for decades, hold public office and wield influence through other high-profile roles. Women in Qatar long have enjoyed greater freedoms than in Saudi Arabia, its more conservative neighbor. But both countries adhere to the same ultraconservative form of Islam known as Wahhabism. The Qatari legal system, based on Islamic law or Shariah, differentiates between women’s and men’s rights and responsibilities. There are many barriers to women’s advancement in politics and the workforce. Here’s a look at the status of women in the country.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Blinken hails Turkish help as grain export deal resumes
US secretary of state urges Russia to renew participation in UN-backed deal; loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday, UN coordinator says
North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM
North Korea has added to its barrage of recent weapons tests, firing at least three missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains
Hostile takeover: Turning Point USA and the remaking of Arizona's Republican Party
Determined to turn Arizona red, Turning Point USA is playing a long game. If it succeeds there, it will roll out its formula in other states.
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah...
Ukraine war: boost or setback for climate efforts?
BERLIN — (AP) — Luetzerath may be 1,000 miles from Ukraine, but it is an indirect victim of Russia’s invasion and some fear so is Earth’s climate. The ancient hamlet in western Germany will soon be demolished along with a wind park to expand a nearby coal mine, despite protests from environmentalists who fear millions more tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide will be released into the atmosphere.
