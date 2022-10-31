ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunsmuir, CA

Mysterious fire just the latest incident at ‘haunted’ hotel in Dunsmuir

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zpoyx_0isVxVeC00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dunsmuir is a quaint little town nestled in the mountains of Northern California, and one hotel in the area has quite the haunted past. On the week of Oct. 16, that haunted history got a little more colorful.

Paul Pelosi Jr. gives an update on his father

On Sunday Oct. 16, Hotel Dunsmuir owner Mark Juarez was having a normal day renovating his historical hotel when one of his guests noticed the faint smell of smoke. Juarez says he found the source of the fire in room 106, on the first floor, before putting it out with a fire extinguisher, “which felt like overkill,” Juarez told KRON4.

Juarez says the initial fire looked small and went out without a problem. As he rallied his contractor, asked a woman to call the fire department and prepared to get the guests out of the lobby in just in case, the fire somehow reignited. When Juarez and his contractor returned to room 106, it was fully engulfed in flames.

The men proceeded to empty three fire extinguishers into the fire, but Juarez says they had no effect on the rising blaze. Fire crews arrived on scene and mitigated the fire a short while later, but Juarez says the incident has still left him with many questions, like how did this fire start?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bK1z_0isVxVeC00
Fire crews on scene at the Hotel Dunsmuir fire on Oct. 16 (Photo courtesy of Mark Juarez)

Hotel Dunsmuir sustained a significant amount of smoke damage in the fire, and Juarez says the city of Dunsmuir won’t allow him to reopen and host guests until a fire inspector comes to check out the property. Juarez says because the Dunsmuir area is so small he has had a tough time getting ahold of an inspector.

KRON4 reached out to the Dunsmuir Fire team to get more information, but the email was not returned.

Hotel Dunsmuir History

Locals have known Hotel Dunsmuir to be a haunted location due to it’s colorful history. The hotel is 11 stories tall–the tallest in the county–but you wouldn’t know it because the floors are inverted, meaning they go 11 floors down into the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdfo6_0isVxVeC00

According to Hotel Dunsmuir’s website, the hotel was built in the 1800s, but the first structure burned down in a large fire in 1903 which devastated the town. The building was rebuilt and called The Weed Hotel in 1904, with renovations built “around the building’s original brick skeleton.”

In the 1940s, the hotel was refurbished in an Art Deco style and became known as “Dunsmuir’s Finest,” according to the website. There’s even rumors that John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe would meet up in Dunsmuir.

Juarez says the paranormal history of the hotel is some of the most interesting. A paranormal expert toured the hotel and told Juarez that there are 13 ghosts living there.

“He said the ghosts are friendly, they are here to protect you. They’re not gonna let you get hurt,” Juarez tells KRON4.

Filming of ‘Hotel Dunsmuir’

The history and rumored hauntings in the hotel drew film director and visual artist Michael Zaiko Hall to shoot his latest film “ Hotel Dunsmuir ” at the location in 2020.

“My producer stayed at the real Hotel Dunsmuir one night. He wrote me and said, ‘There is something very strange about this place,'” Hall told KRON4. After meeting with the owner and touring the hotel himself, he knew it was the right place to film.

All cast members who booked the film also signed on to stay at the hotel for the duration of the shoot. Lead acress Jet Jandreau was excited about the idea of staying there, even after odd things started happening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XW1FM_0isVxVeC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVcLL_0isVxVeC00
Actors in “Hotel Dunsmuir” including Jet Jandreau (Photo courtesy of Hotel Dunsmuir filmmakers)

“My ghost experience happened on the very first night I was there. The ghosts were checking out all of these new people,” Jandreau said. The day she arrived Jandreau removed all of the throw pillows from the bed in her room because they weren’t her taste. However, Jandreau says that she woke up in the middle of the night one of the largest throw pillows was at her feet on the bed.

KRON On is streaming now

“I thought to myself, ‘Okay, I know someone is trying to make me aware that this is their space,’” Jandreau told KRON4.

Jandreau wasn’t the only one to report strange happenings during filming. Hall says he experienced some inexplicable incidents as well. According to Hall, he was alone in a quiet room when, “suddenly the faucets in the bathroom just turned themselves on full blast. It was extremely shocking,” Hall told KRON4.

During filming in April of 2021, Juarez, Hall and Jandreau got a bit of a surprise from a group of birds. Around 10 p.m. one night over 500 birds, later identified by Juarez as chimney swifts, flew into the lobby of the hotel and made themselves right at home. Juarez tells KRON4 the five people in the lobby carried the birds out of the hotel one by one and released them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gu9p_0isVxVeC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TteH0_0isVxVeC00

In mid October “Hotel Dunsmuir” was released on streaming platforms. The film also premiered at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival, where Hall won the Best Director award.

Visiting Hotel Dunsmuir

Juarez hopes that his hotel can spark more tourists to visit Dunsmuir and check out its beauty. He believes that the hotel’s new scars from the recent fire only add more character to the story of the establishment. If you get a chance to visit the town of Dunsmuir pay close attention to the locals nearby–some were cast in roles in “Hotel Dunsmuir,” giving the film an added note of local gravitas.

“We cast locals, people from Dunsmuir, and they pulled it off!” Juarez said of the performances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department says they found body inside mobile home after fire

REDDING, Calif. 12:43 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Battalion Chief Jason Foley confirmed with our reporter on scene that firefighters found a body inside the mobile home at 2615 Park Marina Dr. During a search of the home, firefighters also found a dead animal. Redding fire is asking everyone to...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Arson arrest made in early-morning Redding fire

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for arson following an early morning fire in Redding on Tuesday, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters said they arrested 42-year-old Charles Pratt after responding to a fire on Bechelli Lane. At about 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to Cypress Avenue and Bechelli...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

250 Redding Electric customers without power along Hilltop

REDDING, Calif. — At least 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers were without power Thursday morning. According to the REU, the outage was impacting customers along Hilltop Drive north of the Mt. Shasta Mall. Power was expected to be restored around 11:45 a.m. No cause for the outage was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police find at-risk missing man

REDDING, Calif. UPDATE - Redding Police have found an at-risk man Wednesday afternoon. The police department said it was searching for 32-year-old Bradley Goedecke.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
ANDERSON, CA
kymkemp.com

Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator

Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Enterprise High School's shelter-in-place lifted

REDDING, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - Enterprise High School was placed into a shelter-in-place Friday for about 10 minutes on Friday, according to the school. The school said SHASCOM notified staff at the school about police activity in the area at about 11:34 a.m. The school went into a shelter-in-place,...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested in connection to violent machete, sword attack in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Two people are in stable condition after being violently attacked by a man with a machete and sword at a camp near the Clear Creek bridge on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers were dispatched to the area near Highway...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police track down suspect in machete & sword attack

REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars accused of attacking two people with a machete and a sword in south Redding. Police had been looking for Eli Crowe since last week. Detectives tracked him down and arrested him Wednesday. The attack happened Thursday, Oct. 27 under the Clear Creek...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

19-year-old arrested in connection to Halloween night robberies in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A 19-year-old Redding man has been arrested in connection to armed robberies near the Sundial Bridge and Heather Lane on Halloween night. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers were dispatched the Sundial Bridge's parking lot at around 8:45 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, for a report of a robbery.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Redding Police Corporal pleads not guilty to drug charges

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A former Redding Police Corporal has pled not guilty on Friday in connection with a large-scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge found enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial last month. According to the Shasta County District...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

5 people arrested on drug-related charges at home that borders elementary school

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested 5 people last Friday on several drug-related charges. The Redding Police Department (RPD) Neighborhood Policing Unit (NPU) and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office teamed up to search a home on Frazier Road that bordered an elementary school. During the investigation, NPU officers determined that a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic was occurring at the residence during all hours of the day and night.
REDDING, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy