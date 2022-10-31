ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fourstateshomepage.com

DUI rollover crash sends Oklahoma woman to hospital

COLCORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was admitted to an area hospital after being involved in a crash on Thursday night around 8:30, that troopers say involved an underage drunk driver. Cameron Houser, 19, of West Siloam Springs, Okla. was the passenger in a car driven by Ethan Whaler,...
COLCORD, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit

JOPLIN, Mo. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempt to pull over a vehicle this afternoon (11/4), on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired. Around 4:00 p.m., Jasper County Deputies tried to stop a tan-colored Volvo passenger car on North Main Street. Deputies attempted the traffic stop because they believed the driver may have been impaired.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
JOPLIN, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy

A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Long road to recovery ahead for 12-year-old seriously injured on Grove hayride

TULSA, Okla. — The grandmother of a 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured after falling off a hayride near Grove said her granddaughter has a long road to recovery. Vinalee Follmuth turned 12 last Wednesday. Her grandmother, Patti Wofford, said she got Follmuth a giraffe onesie for her birthday because she loves giraffes. Follmuth also loves the outdoors and arts and crafts.
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Three charges filed in former Beyond Meat COO’s nose-biting case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court on November 3 against a former executive that allegedly bit a man’s nose during a parking garage incident earlier this fall. Douglas Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GoFundMe created for girl critically injured on Grove hayride

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of a 12 year old who was seriously hurt in a hayride accident. It happened Saturday in Grove. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Vinalee was one of 15 passengers on a hayride. Troopers say Vinalee fell off the tractor and was run over.
GROVE, OK
Four States Home Page

Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out

GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
JOPLIN, MO
KHBS

Benton County investigators expand search for missing woman

MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville. A white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair was driving the truck.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

