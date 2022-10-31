Read full article on original website
Man missing, 6-year-old girl dead after driver tries to drive over flooded bridge
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A six-year-old girl died, and a man is missing after the SUV they were in was swept away in flood water Friday night in Adair County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported to a SUV in the water just before 9 a.m. on OK-100, five miles west of Stilwell in Adair County.
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
6-year-old Jay girl dead, man missing after vehicle swept away in flood waters
STILWELL, Okla. – A 6-year-old Jay girl has died and a 43-year-old Jay man is missing after their vehicle was swept away in flood waters near Stilwell, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The juvenile and the man along with a 14-year-old male and a 9-year-old female were all...
DUI rollover crash sends Oklahoma woman to hospital
COLCORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was admitted to an area hospital after being involved in a crash on Thursday night around 8:30, that troopers say involved an underage drunk driver. Cameron Houser, 19, of West Siloam Springs, Okla. was the passenger in a car driven by Ethan Whaler,...
Grove man in critical condition passes away due to injuries sustained in crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man in critical condition passed away due to injuries sustained in a major crash. Deputies say the collision occured on October 15 on S 4220 Road just 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Inola, OK. According to...
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
JOPLIN, Mo. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempt to pull over a vehicle this afternoon (11/4), on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired. Around 4:00 p.m., Jasper County Deputies tried to stop a tan-colored Volvo passenger car on North Main Street. Deputies attempted the traffic stop because they believed the driver may have been impaired.
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy
A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
13-year-old steals vehicle; loses life in head-on collision
Parsons Police Officers say a 13-year-old is dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck on US 400 Highway.
Long road to recovery ahead for 12-year-old seriously injured on Grove hayride
TULSA, Okla. — The grandmother of a 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured after falling off a hayride near Grove said her granddaughter has a long road to recovery. Vinalee Follmuth turned 12 last Wednesday. Her grandmother, Patti Wofford, said she got Follmuth a giraffe onesie for her birthday because she loves giraffes. Follmuth also loves the outdoors and arts and crafts.
Three charges filed in former Beyond Meat COO’s nose-biting case
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court on November 3 against a former executive that allegedly bit a man’s nose during a parking garage incident earlier this fall. Douglas Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree,...
GoFundMe created for girl critically injured on Grove hayride
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of a 12 year old who was seriously hurt in a hayride accident. It happened Saturday in Grove. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Vinalee was one of 15 passengers on a hayride. Troopers say Vinalee fell off the tractor and was run over.
Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush
Authorities say human remains found in southwest Missouri are those of Ashley Bush, who was reported missing out of Benton County, Arkansas.
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
Benton County investigators expand search for missing woman
MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville. A white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair was driving the truck.
Missouri couple burned and moved body of missing Arkansas woman Ashley Bush
Federal investigators filed probable cause for Kidnapping with an Intent to Kill against a rural Pineville couple.
Route 97/North White Oak Creek Bridge North of Stotts City now open
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A bridge closed in May for a replacement project in Lawrence County has opened back up. The bridge was the last of four bridges to be replaced on Route 97 between Lawrence County Route NN and Missouri Route 96. All of Route 97 is now open in Lawrence County, MoDOT said.
