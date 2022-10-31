ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics get off to fast start, hang on to beat Wizards

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVGRk_0isVwXsN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTUZB_0isVwXsN00

Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum and Malcolm Brogdon each added 23 to lead the host Boston Celtics to a 112-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Brown also grabbed 10 rebounds, Tatum hit five 3-pointers and and Brogdon finished with a season high in points for the Celtics, who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Grant Williams rounded out Boston’s double-digit scorers with 10 points off the bench.

Kristaps Porzingis was a rebound away from a double-double in the first half and went on to finish with 17 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Wizards, who have lost back-to-back games.

Rui Hachimura added 13 points and Bradley Beal chipped in 12 for Washington.

Tatum knocked down consecutive 3-pointers as part of Boston’s opening 11-2 run that forced a Washington timeout. Tatum (11 points) and Brown (10) combined for all 21 of Boston’s points on 8-of-10 shooting over the first five minutes.

By first quarter’s end, Tatum and Brown hit five of the Celtics’ six treys and combined for a total of nine in the game. The duo took the team’s first 12 shots and scored 23 points before Marcus Smart’s driving layup with 4:06 left in the opening frame.

Porzingis was 3-for-5 in the period, but the rest of the Wizards were 3-for-18.

The second quarter was a different story, as Washington cut the deficit to 58-47 by halftime thanks to a 12-0 run.

A Porzingis tip-in with four seconds left brought the Wizards within single digits, but Tatum fed Brogdon for a driving layup just before the buzzer to extend the lead.

Boston was just 8-for-22 from the field and committed four turnovers in the second.

The Celtics bounced back and made it a 19-point game through three quarters thanks to 3-pointers from Brogdon, Brown and Sam Hauser in the final 2:19 of the third.

Boston led by as many as 25 in the final frame.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leaves win vs. Penguins with injury

The Boston Bruins pulled off a stunning 6-5 comeback win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Tuesday night, but it came at a price. B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman had to be helped off the ice 5:42 into the third period with an apparent leg injury after a hard collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron. It looked like Swayman couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he left the ice (click here for a replay of the incident).
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury

Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Had Message For Linus Ullmark After Pulling Goalie

Linus Ullmark had a rough, weird and yet still somehow victorious Tuesday night in the Bruins’ 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins. Boston pulled the goalie after he allowed five goals to Pittsburgh and was on the hook for his first loss of the season after starting 6-0-0. But Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron and Ullmark was forced to go back between the pipes.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice

Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

83K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy