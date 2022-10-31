Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution

Read full article on original website
MoonChildReiki1
3d ago
Something that makes sense for once. Wait ..actually allow the citizens to have a majority vote without prejudice. It seems simple enough but so many politicians want their own agenda not that of their constituents. Maybe a govenerning board of citizens to oversee policies are actually carried out. The reason we have more than one political party was for checks and balances not filibustering eachother to death.
Nick Smith
3d ago
They want to keep TOTAL POWER. How about stopping gerrymandering so they don't have super power. That is what it is about.
Jonathan Dunlap
3d ago
Sounds like Republicanism to me. The people voted for things I don't like, better make it harder for them to vote.
A transformative 2022 election appears unlikely in Ohio
It seems like every election these days is referred to as. While that can't be true every single time out, I understand why the phrase has become so common. We live in a pretty fraught and polarized political climate. The issues with which our legislators, governors, presidents and courts are grappling are serious ones. Enormous ones, in fact, going to the very heart of our personal freedoms, the very existence of democracy and, in some instances, the continued habitability of the planet.
Lima News
Letter: Confusing mixed messages coming from candidates
I have to admit to some confusion over items I have seen in the newspaper and on TV. In your article on Supreme Court candidates, most of them were proud of the fact that they follow the Constitution and do not legislate from the bench. Odd then, that some of them would have voted to not uphold the constitutional amendment passed by Ohio voters concerning redistricting.
Doctors call on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to answer questions about abortion laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 1, 2022. *** This story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. Days after Gov. Mike DeWine said the medical community will be consulted as Ohio considers future abortion legislation, a group of more than 1,400 doctors implored him to answer questions about a law he’s already signed.
Lima News
Letter: DeWine deserves to be re-elected
Looking around at swing state gubernatorial elections, many GOP candidates are facing stiff competition from their Democratic opponents. Races such as Nevada, Wisconsin and Arizona are in a dead heat, with recent polls showing the candidates within only a few percentage points of each other. Out of these contests, one...
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
Are Republicans – not Democrats – Responsible for 2022's Early Voting in Ohio?
Figures from the secretary of state's office may be unreliable.
wksu.org
Democrats look to win back Ohio House seat in Portage County in 2022
Democrats are hoping to take back an Ohio House seat in Portage County in this year's election that went red in 2020. The race pits the incumbent Republican against a prominent local Democrat. Portage County has a history of electing both Democrats and Republicans, but the county went very red...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters, workers worry about poll intimidation, officials say instances are rare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “We’re praying for peace at the polls.”. That was the sentiment behind a small march and prayer vigil last week in downtown Columbus. But despite concerns by voters, poll workers, and some elected officials, instances of voter or poll worker intimidation at the polls are rare, officials said.
Ohio poll: See where U.S. Senate, governor’s race stand
Ohioans continue to rally behind incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who took a 20-point lead over his Democratic challenger, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
Whaley: This election is key for Ohio women
LIMA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley visited Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe to meet and speak with community members Monday morning. Whaley, who served as Dayton mayor from 2014 until this year, is running for Ohio governor against incumbent Mike DeWine, a Republican. Whaley said some of the most important issues she will address if elected governor on Nov. 8 are abortion, redistricting and jobs for working families.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
Ohio’s minimum wage increase could depend on voting
How much Ohio's minimum wage could increase might depend on voters.
Top Ohio school board debates resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee further considered a resolution Monday that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The executive committee for Ohio’s top school board voted to schedule an additional meeting for Nov. 14 to continue debating a resolution that opponents said could harm LGBTQ+ youth in […]
Michigan governor tells voters make abortion legal and she’ll steal Ohio jobs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Michigan voters enshrine abortion rights in their state’s constitution, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’ll start “stealing headquarters” and luring trained workers from Ohio. We’re talking about abortion’s role in the election and economy on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Ohio looks to become newest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would make Ohio the seventh state to take […]
WLWT 5
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost files lawsuit against Dollar General for deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he is preparing to sue Dollar General for deceptive pricing. The announcement comes after Yost said his office receive consumer complaints from multiple counties. Yost said he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one...
Harper's Bazaar
In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds
It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
