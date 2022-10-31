ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Wrestling coaches preview upcoming season at media day

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Before officially starting practice on Oct. 31, northeast Indiana wrestling coaches converged for a media day at Cross Creek Golf Course.

Powerhouse programs like Bellmont, New Haven, Garrett and Homestead were represented, with coaches sharing their hopes for the upcoming season.

The IHSAA wrestling season begins on Nov. 14.

