Effective: 2022-11-02 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. The main concern is temperatures falling into the lower 20s and roads and sidewalks freezing up. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO