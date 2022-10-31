Nashville, Tenn. – Travis Tritt’s tour dates for the month of November 2022 have been canceled due to a knee injury. Tritt released a statement, saying: “I have been experiencing severe pain in my left knee for the past few weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. With short buts of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November, including all the dates on the current “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and War Hippies.

