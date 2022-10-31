ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wymt.com

Stars and fans gather Sunday night in Nashville to say a final goodbye to the Coal Miner’s Daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A host of country music stars and fans of an Eastern Kentucky country legend gathered at the Grand Ole Opry Sunday night to say goodbye. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” was broadcast on CMT and simulcast on Sirius XM’s Wille’s Roadhouse channel. The Johnson County native died in early October at the age of 90.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Funeral arrangements announced for Jerry Lee Lewis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, who died at the age of 87 on Friday at his Memphis home. Mourners will be able to pay their respects on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home in Mississippi for visitation. Address: 2281 Hwy. 51 S., Hernando, MS 38632.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Travis Tritt Cancels November 2022 Shows Due to Knee Injury

Nashville, Tenn. – Travis Tritt’s tour dates for the month of November 2022 have been canceled due to a knee injury. Tritt released a statement, saying: “I have been experiencing severe pain in my left knee for the past few weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. With short buts of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November, including all the dates on the current “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and War Hippies.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: October 31, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season

With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

PHOTOS: Nashville hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — The Halloween spirit has taken over the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in midtown Nashville. Nurses Kim Meek, Olivia Horne and Julie Williams handcrafted fun-sized costumes for the babies who need special care at the hospital. A media release says the costumes are a...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBIR

Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
TENNESSEE STATE

