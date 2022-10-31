Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Longtime ‘Hee Haw,’ Grand Ole Opry Pianist Jerry Whitehurst Dead at 84
Jerry Whitehurst, who carved out a decades-long career as one of the most sought-after musicians in Nashville, has died. According to his obituary, Whitehurst died on Sunday (Oct. 30) at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. Born Gerald Thomas Whitehurst on May 12, 1938, in Nashville, Whitehurst was...
Memorial celebration of Loretta Lynn’s life, music held at Grand Ole Opry House
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The final farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn drew a full house Sunday night, with thousands of family, friends, and fans gathered at the Grand Ole Opry House for her celebration of life and memorial. From the moment you walked into the legendary Nashville venue on Sunday, Oct. 30, it […]
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager hosts Loretta Lynn tribute in Nashville
Jenna Bush Hager hosted a Loretta Lynn tribute at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday. The event honored the late country star with moving performances and memory-filled speeches.Oct. 31, 2022.
wymt.com
Stars and fans gather Sunday night in Nashville to say a final goodbye to the Coal Miner’s Daughter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A host of country music stars and fans of an Eastern Kentucky country legend gathered at the Grand Ole Opry Sunday night to say goodbye. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” was broadcast on CMT and simulcast on Sirius XM’s Wille’s Roadhouse channel. The Johnson County native died in early October at the age of 90.
weisradio.com
Nashville notes: Maren Morris on ’ACL’, Jerry Lee Lewis’ funeral arrangements & more
Maren Morris‘ performance on Austin City Limits streams Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Shania Twain, Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, David Malloy and the late Chips Moman were inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Sunday night. Carrie Underwood,Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and Vince Gill performed in honor of the inductees.
fox17.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Jerry Lee Lewis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, who died at the age of 87 on Friday at his Memphis home. Mourners will be able to pay their respects on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home in Mississippi for visitation. Address: 2281 Hwy. 51 S., Hernando, MS 38632.
thecountrynote.com
Travis Tritt Cancels November 2022 Shows Due to Knee Injury
Nashville, Tenn. – Travis Tritt’s tour dates for the month of November 2022 have been canceled due to a knee injury. Tritt released a statement, saying: “I have been experiencing severe pain in my left knee for the past few weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. With short buts of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November, including all the dates on the current “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and War Hippies.
Tennessee US House candidate Heidi Campbell's husband has stage 4 cancer
A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer.
WSMV
Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
Darsinos family to open new restaurants next year in Donelson
Salento Italia and Buttermilk will open mid-January.
Photo of the Week: October 31, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
PHOTOS: Nashville hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — The Halloween spirit has taken over the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in midtown Nashville. Nurses Kim Meek, Olivia Horne and Julie Williams handcrafted fun-sized costumes for the babies who need special care at the hospital. A media release says the costumes are a...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
Pastor Emeritus the Reverend Herbert T. Brown, Guest Preacher for the 124th Homecoming of John Wesley UMC
The Reverend Daniel M. Hayes, Sr., Senior Pastor/Teacher, and the John. Wesley United Methodist Church family will host the Reverend Herbert. T. Brown, Pastor Emeritus of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist. Church, Nashville, TN, as the guest preacher for their 124th. Homecoming celebration, Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:00 am. John.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
Tennessee State professor out of a job after appearing to yell at student in viral video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee State University professor is out of a job after a viral video appeared to show him yelling at a student, officials said. According to WZTV and WSMV, the university in Nashville announced Tuesday that the professor, Robert Evins Pickard, “is no longer employed” by the school.
