ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland returns to Cavaliers practice Tuesday, may play Wednesday vs. Boston

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is getting closer to a return. Garland practiced in full on Tuesday afternoon and then conducted a post-practice workout alongside a group of assistant coaches, where he took contact and simulated pick-and-rolls. Still, Garland’s status for Wednesday night’s showdown with the Boston Celtics remained unknown.
CLEVELAND, OH
Houston Chronicle

Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Houston Chronicle

World Series is most-watched since 2019 through 2 games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston's 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019. The audience for Saturday night's game was up 3% from the 10,434,000 for the Astros' 7-2 win over Atlanta in Game 2 last year and an increase of 17% from Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020's Game 2, which was seen by 9,184,000. Both those games were on a Wednesday night.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy