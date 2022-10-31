ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Who's Playing Who On Amazon Prime Video's New Series, "The Peripheral"

By Michele Bird
 6 days ago

There's a new sci-fi series in town.

Sophie Mutevelian / © Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Peripheral recently debuted on Amazon Prime Video starring Chloë Grace Moretz , Jack Reynor, and Gary Carr. Adapted from William Gibson's 2014 novel, viewers are transported to London (70 years from present day) thanks to a new cutting-edge VR program.

© Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

With the creators of Westworld working behind the scenes, you already have an idea of the futuristic twists and turns that will unravel in the episodes to come.

© Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you can't get enough of The Peripheral cast, here are all the TV shows and movies featuring your favorite actors that you can watch next. Take a look:

To start, Chloë Grace Moretz plays Flynne.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

You might know her best as Mindy/Hit-Girl in the Kick-Ass series.

Daniel Smith / © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or when she terrified audiences as Carrie in the 2013 horror reboot.

Michael Gibson / © Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Gary Carr plays Wilf.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

You may have seen him as Jeff in Modern Love .

Christopher Saunders / © Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jack Reynor plays Burton.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

He was recently seen as Christian in Midsommar .

© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Julian Moore-Cook plays Ossian.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

He was last seen in Blonde. Purple as Wyatt.

© 1091 Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Louis Herthum plays Corbell.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

If you're a fan of Westworld , you'll know him for his portrayal of Peter.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO

Finally, Eli Goree plays Conner.

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

Before that, he played Mad Dog on Riverdale between 2018 and 2020.

Jack Rowand / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Who's your favorite character from The Peripheral ? Share your pick in the comments!

