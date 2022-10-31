ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera

A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
Bossip

Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out

Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul learns from Terry McAuliffe how to lose a blue state

Is recent Virginia history repeating itself in New York? Will a Republican candidate for governor win an upset victory because the favored Democrat reveals a breathtaking nonchalance toward the issue voters care about most?. Gov. Kathy Hochul may have just gifted deep blue New York to her challenger Rep. Lee...
thecentersquare.com

Election 2022: Kentucky gains more than 16,000 new voters before election

(The Center Square) – Voter registration remained strong in the final weeks before Kentucky’s Oct. 11 eligibility deadline to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, announced the state picked up 16,467 net new voters from Sept. 1 through the Oct. 11 deadline. That includes 22,613 total new registrations.
Axios

The tide is turning for Republicans

With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
The Independent

Midterm polls – live: Biden denounces violence and voter intimidation in appeal to voters

Joe Biden urged Americans to protect democracy at the ballot box in the midterm elections as he called for an end to political violence in a speech on Wednesday.The president compared the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the US Capitol on January 6.And he slammed the one-term president for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election and putting “loyalty to himself ahead of loyalty to the Constitution.”Earlier, as former President Barack Obama continues his late-in-the-game tour of states crucial to this year’s midterm elections, beleagured GOP Georgia Senate nominee...
