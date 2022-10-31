Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera
A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
Washington Examiner
'Very disturbing to watch': Former RNC chairman blasts Lindsey Graham for Herschel Walker support
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele does not believe Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is qualified to be a senator, calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) specifically for his support of Walker. During a rally for Walker, Graham said Walker, if elected, will change the entire narrative of the Republican...
Herschel Walker's son launches another attack on father after secret abortion claim
Christian Walker, the son of Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, has fired off the latest attack on his father amid allegations that he paid for a woman to have an abortion after the pair conceived a child while dating in 2009.
Georgia Republicans Are Concerned That a Campaign Visit by Donald Trump Could Harm Walker, Not Help Him at This Point
An anonymous Republican operative from Georgia was quoted in The Washington Post on October 21, saying that members of the GOP believe that a campaign visit from Donald Trump could do more harm than good at this point, as they try and save the campaign of senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Pastor Rips Herschel Walker in Viral Sermon: Taking Orders From White Men
A Georgia pastor said white men will control the Republican Senate candidate if he is victorious next week.
A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment
Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member. While speaking to the audience at the...
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are
The intellectually challenged candidate is preaching to an intellectually challenged choir. The post Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are appeared first on NewsOne.
Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out
Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
Democrats relish chance to knock off Ron Johnson, but their odds look long
For the third time in roughly 12 years, Democrats are watching their chances of defeating Sen. Ron Johnson (R) slip away in Wisconsin, a state that otherwise has a strong track record of voting for Democrats. Political handicappers are giving Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, less chance...
Bennet holds lead over O'Dea in closely watched Colorado Senate race: Poll
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is maintaining his lead over Republican challenger Joe O’Dea in a fresh poll as he looks to survive a building red electoral wave ahead of the midterm elections. The Emerson College poll showed Bennet leading O’Dea, a construction company owner, 49% to 42%, with just...
Daniel Smith, the son of a Virginia slave, dies at the age of 90 after a lifetime of activism
Washington — Daniel Smith, an American civil rights activist and son of a former slave has died aged 90, his wife told CBS News. Loretta Neumann said Smith passed away at a hospice center in Washington on Wednesday night. She said his daughter April and son Rob were by his side.
Republicans ride optimistic wave into closing week of campaign, with all eyes on fight for Senate control
Republicans are riding a wave of optimism into the closing week of the fall campaign, eyeing seats far deeper into Democratic terrain than party leaders imagined only weeks ago, with rising GOP confidence of winning a strong House majority amid signs that critical Senate seats are also increasingly within their grasp.
Washington Examiner
Kathy Hochul learns from Terry McAuliffe how to lose a blue state
Is recent Virginia history repeating itself in New York? Will a Republican candidate for governor win an upset victory because the favored Democrat reveals a breathtaking nonchalance toward the issue voters care about most?. Gov. Kathy Hochul may have just gifted deep blue New York to her challenger Rep. Lee...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Kentucky gains more than 16,000 new voters before election
(The Center Square) – Voter registration remained strong in the final weeks before Kentucky’s Oct. 11 eligibility deadline to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, announced the state picked up 16,467 net new voters from Sept. 1 through the Oct. 11 deadline. That includes 22,613 total new registrations.
The tide is turning for Republicans
With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
American voters are angry -- good for turnout, bad for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry.
Midterm polls – live: Biden denounces violence and voter intimidation in appeal to voters
Joe Biden urged Americans to protect democracy at the ballot box in the midterm elections as he called for an end to political violence in a speech on Wednesday.The president compared the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the US Capitol on January 6.And he slammed the one-term president for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election and putting “loyalty to himself ahead of loyalty to the Constitution.”Earlier, as former President Barack Obama continues his late-in-the-game tour of states crucial to this year’s midterm elections, beleagured GOP Georgia Senate nominee...
Senate control could go either way despite Republican momentum
Neither party has a clear advantage in the polls or in early voting in the handful of races that will decide control of the Senate.
Forward Kentucky
Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT
Objective news, effective policy, progressive commentary – The progressive voice for Kentucky politics.https://ForwardKY.com
Comments / 3