European Stocks Advance to End a Big Week for Earnings and Central Banks; Stoxx 600 Up 2.2%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 2.2% by mid-afternoon, with basic resources jumping 6% to lead gains as all sectors and...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DraftKings (DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers.
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Starbucks, Twilio, Carvana, DoorDash and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Starbucks — The Seattle-based coffee company jumped 8.48% after reporting quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations. Net sales rose 3.35 to $8.41 billion and Global same-store sales rose 7%. Twilio — Twilio's stock plunged 34.61% a day after the...
Ukraine Agriculture Exports Top 10 Million Metric Tons Since Ports Reopened Under U.N.-Backed Black Sea Grain Initiative
Before Moscow's full-scale invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor, Ukraine and Russia accounted for almost a quarter of global grain exports until those shipments came to a severe halt for nearly six months. The Black Sea Grain Initiative eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports.
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Get Ready to ‘Pounce' When the Market Is Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Is Back. Rugby Union Says Demand Is High Despite Covid Measures
While the city's pandemic regulations remain strict, Chris Brooke, chairman of the Hong Kong Rugby Union, claimed demand to attend the event remains high. "Those restrictions are there but I don't think it takes away from the key ingredients of the Sevens —which is great rugby, entertainment and a fun weekend," Brooke said.
Jim Cramer Says to Parse the Dow for Recession-Resilient Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential...
Markets Need to ‘Re-Anchor Their Thinking': Bank of England Chief Economist Hints That Traders Have It Wrong
The Bank of England remains committed to its "key goal" of bringing down inflation, but hopes markets will "re-anchor" their interest rate expectations, Chief Economist Huw Pill told CNBC on Friday. Pill suggested that recent disturbances in the U.K. economy had distorted market expectations for future interest rate hikes. It...
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
Global efforts to limit climate change can't happen without more aid. Rich countries promised $100 billion to poorer ones to cope with global warming but seven years later, have yet to deliver.
Chime Cuts 12% of Its Workforce, Adding to Recent Wave of Tech Layoffs
Fintech company Chime is laying off 12% of its workforce, approximately 160 employees, amid a worsening economic outlook and a recent wave of cuts from both public and private companies. Throughout the pandemic, Chime experienced torrid growth, picking up millions of users and reaching a valuation of $25 billion just...
An Extraordinary Comeback for Brazil's Lula Sees a New ‘Pink Tide' Take Shape in Latin America
A remarkable return to the presidency for Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heralds a new "pink tide" in Latin America. It is thought the region's latest leftist resurgence is markedly different from the one that swept into power in the 1990s, however. "Grand designs like the ones we...
Twitter Rolls Out Changes for Some Users Ahead of Launching New Paid Verification System
Twitter began rolling out changes to its platform for some users on Saturday in preparation for the launch of its revamped subscription service Twitter Blue. Updates outlined in the App Store confirmed that users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue and receive a blue checkmark for $7.99 per month.
Syrian perfumer needs 'one whiff' to mimic luxury brands
One whiff of a fragrance is all Syrian perfumer Mohammad al-Masri needs to recreate the scent of a luxury brand -- without the label and for a fraction of the cost. Before the war, Masri would mostly concoct expensive oriental fragrances, with heavy notes of oud, a sweet and woody scent, like his family has done for a century.
A Showdown Over Climate Reparations Is Brewing — and It Will Determine the Success of the COP27 Summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
