ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sflcn.com

Palm Beach County General Ballot Recommendations

PALM BEACH COUNTY – These Palm Beach County Ballot recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections. Be Election Ready. Deadline to request vote by mail ballot: October 29th. Ballot must be returned and received...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

The Gloomiest Billionaire in Palm Beach

Six hundred feet south of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the billionaire Jeff Greene presides over a fiefdom of his own. An army of landscapers lines his driveway, which meanders past a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool before reaching a white stucco colossus: his residence. There are so many doors inside of the courtyard it’s hard to decide where to knock.The morning I visit, a green door eventually swings open, and the real estate tycoon waves me into the backyard while he finishes a call. A vast lawn, appointed with a jungle gym and bronze mermaid, peers out over...
PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Biden brings midterm message to South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – President Biden arrived in South Florida Tuesday afternoon to campaign for Democrats, one week before the midterm elections. In Florida, a state famously popular among retirees, he declared that the current crop of GOP candidates “ain’t your father’s Republican party” and said that he prayed God would deliver his opponents “some enlightenment.”
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial

Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

2022 Broward County General Election Ballot Recommendations

BROWARD COUNTY – These recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Broward County Supervisor of Elections. Key Voter Information. Lookup your specific sample ballot here: www.BrowardVotes.org/Voter-information/sample-ballot. Deadline to register to vote is October 11. Deadline to request vote by mail...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Jewish community pushes for support ahead of election

A week before the midterm election and antisemitism is top of mind for the Jewish community. "Regardless of the political party, the Jewish vote is important no matter who you’re voting for it’s important to factor in protection for the Jewish people, especially during inflammatory times," said Zack Levine a member of the Jewish Community in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Developer charged in investment scheme

Work has stopped on the Estates at Ocean Delray, at 1900 S. Ocean Blvd., with the developer in bankruptcy proceedings and now facing federal charges. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. New Jersey developer National Realty Investment Advisors brought sleek modernism to the Old Florida feel of the county pocket next to...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
floridianpress.com

Democrats Chide DeSantis’ ‘Silence’ in Antisemitic Incident

Democrats across the state of Florida are responding to antisemitic graffiti found in Weston, Florida. Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) held a press conference, denouncing the messages and the vandalism that occurred. In a video posted on social media, Karla Hernandez-Mats (D) is now calling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to condemn the incident.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...

It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy