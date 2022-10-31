EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Paso residents who live in the Segundo Barrio say they have witnessed suspected migrants coming out of sewage tunnels and manholes. Rosalinda Tapia, told ABC-7 she has lived in the area her entire life. She said she has never witnessed anything like what she has seen in recent weeks. The post Segundo Barrio residents claim ‘migrants’ are emerging from manholes appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO