ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Harmony Montgomery's mother shares memories of daughter at vigil

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- The mother of Harmony Montgomery shared memories of the little girl at a vigil on Sunday. Harmony's father Adam was charged with her death last but her body had not been found. Crystal Sorey has mostly stayed away from the media since her daughter was reported missing last November. "Sweet, kind, funny. Oh god, that girl could talk," said Sorey. "Her whole room was Minnie Mouse. She had a four-foot Minnie Mouse doll in her room," Sorey recalled. She wore a Minnie Mouse costume as a way to honor Harmony. "I wanted to come here like this to represent something...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Pregnant cow shot, killed on Weare farm

WEARE, N.H. — A family in Weare is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was...
WEARE, NH
nbcboston.com

Victim Killed Near Mall of New Hampshire Was Shot in Face, Authorities Say

Authorities gave new details Tuesday on a deadly shooting over the weekend near the Mall of New Hampshire. The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said an autopsy on 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, who was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Manchester. Investigators determined Cardakovic was shot in the...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago

CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery

Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

13-Year-Old Missing From Chelsea

Police are working to locate a 13-year-old missing from Chelsea, Massachusetts. Rose Flores has been missing since last Thursday, Oct. 27. She is 5-foot, 80 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4800.
CHELSEA, MA
nbcboston.com

Child Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run

A child was airlifted after being hurt in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Acton, Massachusetts. Police said the crash happened on Great Road. Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to find the victim, believed to be 13, suffering from serious injuries. The victim, who was in the crosswalk at the time...
ACTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Salem Boy Hit By A Car Has Died

An eight-year-old boy who was hit by a car outside his house in Salem Saturday night died. School officials notified parents about the death of John Conway in an email last night. He was in the third grade at Fisk Elementary School and counselors are available for students. Police say an accident investigation is ongoing.
SALEM, NH
CBS Boston

Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run

METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
METHUEN, MA
coast931.com

Man being held at York County Jail dies following medical emergency

The York County Sheriff’s Office says a resident at the jail has died. York County Sheriff William King says 31-year-old Derek Michael Smith of Buxton experienced a medical emergency Tuesday night. He was taken to the hospital where he died. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. Smith was being...
YORK COUNTY, ME
whdh.com

Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy