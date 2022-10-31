Read full article on original website
Related
Harmony Montgomery's mother shares memories of daughter at vigil
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- The mother of Harmony Montgomery shared memories of the little girl at a vigil on Sunday. Harmony's father Adam was charged with her death last but her body had not been found. Crystal Sorey has mostly stayed away from the media since her daughter was reported missing last November. "Sweet, kind, funny. Oh god, that girl could talk," said Sorey. "Her whole room was Minnie Mouse. She had a four-foot Minnie Mouse doll in her room," Sorey recalled. She wore a Minnie Mouse costume as a way to honor Harmony. "I wanted to come here like this to represent something...
WMUR.com
Pregnant cow shot, killed on Weare farm
WEARE, N.H. — A family in Weare is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was...
nbcboston.com
Victim Killed Near Mall of New Hampshire Was Shot in Face, Authorities Say
Authorities gave new details Tuesday on a deadly shooting over the weekend near the Mall of New Hampshire. The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said an autopsy on 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, who was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Manchester. Investigators determined Cardakovic was shot in the...
3 charged in massive cat hoarding case to make first court appearance Wednesday
John Thomen Sr., 61, Laura Thomen, 53, and their daughter Marissa O’Brien, 31, are each charged with 106 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
WMUR.com
14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago
CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery
Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
nbcboston.com
13-Year-Old Missing From Chelsea
Police are working to locate a 13-year-old missing from Chelsea, Massachusetts. Rose Flores has been missing since last Thursday, Oct. 27. She is 5-foot, 80 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4800.
nbcboston.com
Child Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run
A child was airlifted after being hurt in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Acton, Massachusetts. Police said the crash happened on Great Road. Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to find the victim, believed to be 13, suffering from serious injuries. The victim, who was in the crosswalk at the time...
thepulseofnh.com
Salem Boy Hit By A Car Has Died
An eight-year-old boy who was hit by a car outside his house in Salem Saturday night died. School officials notified parents about the death of John Conway in an email last night. He was in the third grade at Fisk Elementary School and counselors are available for students. Police say an accident investigation is ongoing.
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
WMUR.com
Manchester's 'Just In Case' program offers proactive option for families of vulnerable adults, kids
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Family members and caregivers of vulnerable adults in the greater Manchester area now have a new tool to keep their loved ones safe. The "Just In Case" program encourages everyone concerned about children or adults with conditions like Alzheimer's disease or autism to register with the Manchester Police Department.
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
WMUR.com
Officials release autopsy results for man fatally shot at busy Manchester intersection
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators have released the results of the autopsy conducted on the body of a man found shot to death at a busy Manchester intersection on Saturday. Officials with the state attorney general's office said Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the face and neck and the manner of his death was a homicide.
coast931.com
Man being held at York County Jail dies following medical emergency
The York County Sheriff’s Office says a resident at the jail has died. York County Sheriff William King says 31-year-old Derek Michael Smith of Buxton experienced a medical emergency Tuesday night. He was taken to the hospital where he died. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. Smith was being...
WMUR.com
Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting at Manchester intersection waives arraignment
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a busy Manchester intersection remained in jail Monday after entering a plea of not guilty. Loved ones of the man who died are sharing more of what happened in the moments before Saturday afternoon's shooting at a busy intersection on South Willow Street.
whdh.com
Lowell postal carrier pleads guilty to attempting to bribe supervisor to divert packages of cocaine
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell postal worker pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Boston to attempting to bribe a supervisor and sell them cocaine, according to US District Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins. John Noviello, 61, of Nashua, pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a public...
Littleton Truck Driver Facing Charges For Worcester Woman Found Dead In Georgia
A Massachusetts truck driver was arrested in Indiana last week for the murder of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead at Georgia truck stop last month, authorities and reports said. Jason Palmer, age 45, of Littleton, was arrested at a Sinclair Gas Station of I-70 in Indiana on Wednesday,...
‘Nothing short of a crisis’: Essex County correctional officers demand action from sheriff
“These circumstances have pushed your officers to their breaking point,” union leaders said. After an “extremely violent melee” at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction last month, the Essex County Correctional Officers Association is calling on the sheriff’s office to address “abysmal” working conditions.
whdh.com
Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
Look: Missing dog found stuck in muddy Massachusetts pond
Animal control officers and firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a missing dog who was finally found when he got stuck in a muddy pond.
