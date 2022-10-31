ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



Related
NBC Los Angeles

Bears Twitter Shares Excitement Over Trade for WR Chase Claypool

Bears Twitter reacts to trade for WR Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are making moves across the league. General manager Ryan Poles transformed from a seller to a buyer on Tuesday as the Bears acquired wide...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Los Angeles

Cowboys' Micah Parsons Attends and Roots for Phillies in World Series Win

Micah Parsons attends and roots for Phillies in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Micah Parsons might play for the Dallas Cowboys, but his allegiance is firmly with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Cowboys linebacker spent his bye week on site at Citizens Bank Park...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

