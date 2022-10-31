901 FC's playoff run: From elation to devastation

Memphis 901 FC’s playoff game Saturday night was postponed by heavy rain that deluged the city.

Its season ended Sunday under two dark clouds, and not just those lingering high above AutoZone Park.

One was a missed penalty kick on one end, the other a make on the opposite end — both late in stoppage time — that took the air out of 901 FC, a 1-0 loser to the Tampa Bay Rowdies in their United Soccer League (USL) Championship Eastern Conference semifinal game.

“I think if you look at the full 90 minutes we battered ’em, and that’s probably why they’re the two-time (defending conference) champion,” Memphis coach Ben Pirmann said. “They didn’t play a great game by their own standard, and they knew what to do to get through it.”

The match turned on a dime that spun for about 30 seconds.

“I mean, you go from elation to, you know, devastation; , in the span of half a minute,” Pirmann said. “Unfortunately that happens, and unfortunately we were the team that suffered.”

It really was a cruel twist of fate, one as wacky as it was quick.

After Memphis and Tampa Bay battled to a 0-0 draw for 90-plus minutes, Memphis’ Phillip Goodrum got walloped in the box well about midway through extra time.

Tampa Bay’s Yann Ekra was shown a yellow card, and Aaron Molloy — who had missed a tremendous opportunity in the 85th minute — took the penalty kick.

“Obviously you expect him to make the penalty,” Pirmann said. “Aaron’s class. He’s our guy. He’s an MVP candidate.

“You expect to make it, then hold on for 90 seconds to win the game.”

Memphis 901FC midfielder Patrick Seagrist (7) fights for the ball during an Oct. 30, 2022 playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Instead?

The Memphis midfielder’s bid to bury a shot low to the short side of Rowdies keeper Phil Breno was turned away as Breno extended his right arm and play abruptly turned.

On the home plate side of the minor-league baseball stadium that doubles as 901 FC’s home stood Memphis keeper Trey Muse, who — after a flurry of activity in front of him — was whistled for tripping Leo Fernandes as the Rowdies midfielder cut through the box.

After plenty of pushing and yapping, as soccer players are apt to do, Fernandes buried the penalty kick that followed, denying Muse an opportunity to return to Louisville next weekend and 901 FC a chance to continue its postseason run.

“It’s a flick on the header, and the bounce, and then the foul,” Pirmann said. “So, you don’t expect it. That was madness.”

And sadness for an announced crowd of 6,063, the most loyal of whom stayed until long after it had ended to bid each 901 FC player adieu as he exited the field.

Laurent Kissiedou, who had a couple missed chances in the scoreless first half, was serenaded.

One of the last to go was Muse, who, walking out to warm applause, simply said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Tampa Bay advances to the Eastern Conference finals and will visit Louisville City FC on Saturday in Louisville, which is where Muse — an Indiana University product — was born.

Memphis 901 FC went into Sunday’s match coming off its first playoff victory in the four-year-old franchise’s history, a 3-1 win over Detroit City FC on Oct. 22 that also marked its first postseason game played at home.

“ I mean, we were awesome. It just didn’t go our way. So, proud of the group. ... What a season. ”

Ben Pirmann

901 FC coach

Tampa Bay made it in with its 3-1 opening-round victory over Miami FC.

But it took more effort, and the craziness of the match’s last two minutes, before Memphis bowed to one of America’s storied soccer franchises.

These were not your grandfather’s Rowdies — the ones that played 10 NASL seasons at Tampa Stadium in Tampa from 1975-84 and featured big-name international players like Englishman Rodney Marsh, Chile’s Óscar Fabbiani and South Africans Derek Smethurst (a former Memphis Americans indoor player) and Steve Wegerle.

But they are a quality club, one that went 20-7-7 in the regular season including a split with 901 FC.

Tampa Bay won 2-0 on July 2 in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the Rowdies’ home is Al Lang Stadium, a converted former spring training and minor-league baseball park.

Memphis, which finished its season 21-9-5, won 3-1 back on April 27 at AutoZone Park.

“We were there,” Pirmann said long after most had left. “These supporters should be proud — of not just this season, but this match.

“I mean, we were awesome. It just didn’t go our way. So, proud of the group. You do that 90 minutes game in and game out, you’re gonna be, probably, a champion at some point. But, you know, full credit to (coach) Neill (Collins) and Tampa. That’s why they are what they are.

“But, you know, gutted. Gutted. Gutted for the guys,” Pirmann added. “I mean, I don’t know; I want to swear. But it’s like, ‘Man, we played great.’ But, it happens. That’s football.”

Then Pirmann, in a shorter span than the tide of Sunday’s match turned, swore.

Ever so accidentally.

“I think when you step back and you look at it, you know, holy ----. Uhhh, holy cow,” he said. “What a season. Like, what a season.”