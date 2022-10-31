ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oo9rB_0isVJo6t00

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss.

The Celtics connected on 21 3-pointers and had a season-high 29 assists on 36 field goals.

But they were more proud of their defense on a night Washington shot just 38.8% from the field.

“The sole focus is we want to have hot starts like that — offensively and defensively,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “Sustaining it is our problem. We wanted to come out tonight and make a big emphasis on that end. Once we get that lead because of our defense...not to let it slow down and take our foot off the gas pedal.”

Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla said he was also comfortable with the shot selection on a night his team hoisted 47 3-point attempts.

“I love 3-pointers, I like math,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s a huge strength of our team. The thing we have to learn on the offensive end...is making sure we’re getting the best, accurate shot every time down and regardless if it goes in or not, it’s a good shot. We did a good job of when shots were not falling of competing defensively.”

Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 points for the Wizards, who have lost three of their last four.

Beal missed his first 11 shots and was scoreless until the third quarter before finishing with 12 points and eight assists. He was 4 of 16 from the field. Beal and Porzingis were the only Wizards starters to reach double figures

“It’s one of those nights where you have three of your five starters really struggle offensively. That’s difficult to overcome,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.

With Beal struggling, Boston led by as many as 24 points in the opening 24 minutes. Washington’s starting lineup managed to connect on just 11 of its 32 field goal attempts in the half.

Beal’s first points came from the free throw line with 2:29 left in the third quarter. He didn’t score from the from the field until dropping in a step-back, 17-footer a few possessions later.

It also didn’t help that Sunday was Washington’s second game without one of its peskiest defenders in backup point guard Delon Wright, who could be sidelined up to two months with a hamstring issue.

TIP-INS

Wizards: The last time Beal was held scoreless in the first half of a game was 2018 against the Golden State Warriors. … Trailed 51-27 in the second quarter before closing the half on a 20-7 run. … Have faced first- quarter deficits of at least 15 points in back-to-back games.

Celtics: Grant Williams had 10 points, four rebounds and a block in his first game back from serving a one-game suspension for directing inappropriate language at and bumping into a referee. … Led 34-15 at end of first quarter. … Jumped out to 21-8 lead, with Tatum and Brown taking the team’s first 12 shots and combining for 27 points in the period.

Wizards: Host Philadelphia on Monday.

Celtics: At Cleveland on Wednesday.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
BOSTON, NY
The Associated Press

Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams. Jrue Holiday, who was uncertain to play because of a non-COVID-19 illness, added 26 points for the NBA’s only undefeated team. Jordan Nwora scored 12 off the bench. Four Pistons scored in double-figures, led by Saddiq Bey’s 22 points. Isaiah Stewart finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points and Cade Cunningham 10.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Green scores 17 as Bulls cruise past Hornets 106-88

CHICAGO (AP) — On an off night for two of Chicago’s biggest stars, Javonte Green and the rest of the Bulls picked up the slack. Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago’s reserves and helping the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-88 on Wednesday. Patrick Williams had 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 13 rebounds as Chicago cruised to its second straight win despite a sluggish performance by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. “I think that having everybody involved is going to help our team grow,” coach Billy Donovan said, “and it also takes the pressure off those guys, where if they don’t have a great shooting night, you’re still giving yourself an opportunity to win.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff. Miami bolstered both sides of the ball, acquiring Chubb from Denver and running back Jeff Wilson from San Francisco. The Dolphins (5-3) are trying to catch the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, who got Hines from Indianapolis. The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (6-1) added Hockenson after placing Irv Smith on injured reserve.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy