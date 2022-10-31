White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel

KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday.

Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.

According to the Kingston Police Department, the group consisting of approximately 20 masked men started gathering outside the Baymont Hotel on Main St shortly after noon to protest the migrants that started arriving unexpectedly in the South Shore town on October 21. As of October 26, the total number of migrants being housed in Kingston and Plymouth had ballooned to 107.

According to a spokesperson from the Kingston Police Department, the 20 men wearing matching black shirts and tan pants originally gathered outside the hotel entrance in the parking lot. According to Kingston Police, “the individuals displayed signage, handed out pamphlets, and used a loud-speaker to express anti-refugee beliefs and to advertise their group affiliation.”

Rebecca Richards and Nicole O’Brien captured video of the protestors chanting and said it was alarming to see militant style protestors in their community.

“These guys were face covered, matching clothing, throwing white supremacy signs,” said Richards.

“I feel horrified because our community is a very welcoming community, it’s a small town and Kingston is a very loving, welcoming place,” said O’Brien.

After police arrived, the men left the hotel premises and started to gather on the sidewalk outside where they dispersed after a short time.

So far, the town has incurred minimal costs related to the immigrants. According to Town Administrator Keith Hickey, the town’s public health nurse visited the hotel, administering vaccinations to some of the immigrants. He also sent the building inspector, fire and police chiefs to the Baymont to make sure it was safe and secure.

O’Brien told Boston 25 that the rally does not represent the majority of people in the town but wants the public to be wary of groups such as NSC-131.

“This isn’t a joke anymore, they are willing to come to your tiny town and protest and scare people that have babies and pregnant women and people that just need a toothbrush and a breakfast,” said O’Brien.

According to the Anti-Defamation League website, NSC-131 is a “neo-Nazi group with small chapters based in the New England region” whose members “see themselves as soldiers at war with a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race.”

