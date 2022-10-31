ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's Sept factory output posts first fall in 4 months

 3 days ago
TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 1.6% in September from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, slightly more than the median market forecast for a 1.0% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to fall 0.4% in October and rise 0.8% in November, the data also showed.

For the full tables, visit METI's website.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

