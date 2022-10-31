ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Me Your Favorite Household Hack That Makes Everyday Life So Much Easier

By Fabiana Buontempo
 6 days ago

There's nothing better than a helpful hack — especially one that has to do with things around your home — to make your life easier.

Since no one likes a gatekeeper, it's time to learn of some tips, tricks, and hacks that have to do with household appliances.

I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: what are some useful household appliance hacks that more people should know about?

Maybe you recently learned that you need to empty the drain on your washing machine because it helps the machine run better.

Perhaps you were late to realize that some stove tops lift up completely for cleaning — which makes your life so much easier.

Or maybe — with multiple young kids in your house — you're quick to tell fellow parents about the fact that many microwaves have a specific lock button for safety.

Whatever appliance hack you have — I want to know about it in this anonymous form or in the comments below.

Some responses might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

