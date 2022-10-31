ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Henry runs for 219 yards, 2 TDs as Titans down Texans 17-10

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYivq_0isTF4DO00

HOUSTON (AP) — Derrick Henry was feeling it Sunday, running all over the Houston Texans like he has so many times before. At one point he turned to his rookie quarterback with a simple but pointed message.

“He was like: ‘They can’t stop me. They can’t stop me,’” said Malik Willis, who was making his first NFL start for the injured Ryan Tannehill. “It was cool to see that because they weren’t stopping him.”

Henry dominated the Texans again, running for 219 yards and two touchdowns to carry the Tennessee Titans to a 17-10 win.

It was Henry’s fourth straight 200-yard game against the Texans, making him the first player in NFL history to have at least 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in four consecutive games against the same opponent. The 28-year-old has six 200-yard games in his career, tying O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history.

“Credit to those guys up front on blocking — O-line, receivers, tight ends, fullbacks,” Henry said. “They are sacrificing to be able to block and have the tools to have success, so I can make a play. I give all the credit to them, so I can go out there and do my job. I’m happy to get the win.”

With Tannehill out, the AFC South-leading Titans (5-2) went to Henry early and often. He ripped off a season-long 41-yard run on his second carry of the game and never looked back against Houston’s NFL-worst run defense.

After opening the season 0-2, the Titans have won five straight behind Henry, who had his fourth straight game with at least 100 yards rushing.

Henry had a season-high 32 carries and touchdown runs of 29 yards and 1 yard to help the Titans build a 14-3 lead.

“We’ve come to expect that from him,” Vrabel said. “He puts so much on himself. ... Derrick expects more from himself than anyone on this football team or any coaching member would. I’m glad we have him.”

The Titans were up by 14 when Davis Mills connected with rookie Dameon Pierce on a 3-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 17-10 with less than 30 seconds left in the game. But Tennessee recovered the onside kick to seal it.

Henry’s big day gives him 75 career touchdowns (72 rushing and three receiving), passing Eddie George for most TDs in franchise history.

He joked he was “winded” after shouldering such a heavy load but wouldn’t comment directly on all the milestones he reached against the Texans, instead praising his offensive line.

“They were the ones that made that happen,” he said. “I would hope they take pride in that.”

Henry has run for 892 yards and nine touchdowns combined in his last four games against Houston. He missed both games against the Texans last year with a broken foot, making Sunday his first game against them since the finale of the 2020 season, when he ran for a career-best 250 yards to surpass 2,000 for the year.

The last-place Texans (1-5-1) weren’t just terrible on defense Sunday. They also couldn’t get anything going on offense and didn’t crack 100 yards until late in the fourth quarter. They finished with 161 yards and were 2 of 14 on third down.

Mills was 17 of 29 for 152 yards with an interception and a touchdown, struggling more than usual with top receiver Nico Collins out with an injury.

“It starts up front,” coach Lovie Smith said. “When you get dominated up front on both sides of the football, it’s hard to get any game plan going.”

Willis, who was the 86th pick in the draft, threw for 55 yards with an interception as Tannehill sat out for the first time since the seventh game of the 2019 season.

Henry put the Titans up 7-3 when he shed two defenders and stiff-armed another as he tumbled into the end zone on a 29-yard run with about four minutes left in the second quarter.

He pushed the lead to 14-3 when waltzed in on fourth-and-goal from the 1 midway through the third. Dontrell Hilliard had runs of 21 and 30 yards to set up that touchdown.

The Titans finished with 314 yards rushing as Hilliard added 83.

“It’s unacceptable for us as a defense to give up that many yards,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said.

Robert Woods fumbled a punt return in the first quarter, and the Texans recovered. It was the third fumble on a punt return for the Titans this season but the first by Woods.

The Texans couldn’t cash in on that mistake.

INJURIES

Tannehill missed the game with a sprained ankle and an illness. ... Titans S Amani Hooker injured his shoulder in the first quarter and didn’t return. ... Houston DB Grayland Arnold injured a quadriceps in the second half and didn’t return. ... OL Justin McCray left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

KUDOS FROM HENRY

Houston’s Pierce has been a big fan of Henry’s since meeting him at a camp when he was in high school.

“He’s amazing,” Pierce said. “He’s not supposed to be that big running the ball that fast.”

Henry found Pierce after the game and shared some encouraging words with the the rookie.

“He said he liked my game, liked the way I play and that it’s going to pop eventually,” Pierce said.

Titans: Visit Kansas City next Sunday night.

Texans: Host undefeated Philadelphia on Thursday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans held tryouts with four defensive linemen on Tuesday

Despite many fans wanting the team to make some kind of move before the trade deadline, the Tennessee Titans ultimately chose to stand pat with their current roster as is. However, the team did work out a few players on Tuesday, according to the league’s transactions wire. Tennessee brought in defensive tackles Darrion Daniels, Christopher Hinton, and Donovan Jeter, along with nose tackle David Moa.
The Associated Press

Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky situation on his hands in the coming weeks when both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are healthy and ready to compete. Mayfield was the backup in Carolina’s 37-34 overtime loss to Atlanta, while Darnold is about to return to the 53-man roster after missing eight games on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain — all of which will create a logjam at quarterback.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Adam Zimmer, Bengals analyst, ex-Vikings co-DC, dies at 38

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38. Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died on Monday, she said. No cause was cited. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was,” Zimmer White wrote. Adam Zimmer was working remotely this season as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals, after eight years with the Vikings under his father. When Mike Zimmer was fired in January, the majority of his staff was also dismissed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately Smith getting sent to Baltimore — and the deal still stinging a day later. “There’s part of me that’s bummed because this was a guy I thought was gonna be here a long time,” Poles said Tuesday. “I felt like we put a lot of effort forward to get that done, and we came up short and we couldn’t find common ground.” The Bears sent Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft as well as linebacker linebacker A.J. Klein on Monday. It was their second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week after dealing three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

XFL reveals team names for third go-round

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business team are hoping the third time is the charm for an XFL. The fledgling — it seems to be always fledgling — football league revealed its team names on Monday. Some are new and some are holdovers from XFL...
The Associated Press

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 9

Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
The Associated Press

'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert the joke of your choice here, because right now, the joke is on one of the NFL’s marquee franchises. The Steelers are 2-6 as their 2022 season mercifully nears the midway point, and coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of never posting a losing record appears in serious jeopardy. “We’re not positioning ourselves to win games,” Tomlin said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff. Miami bolstered both sides of the ball, acquiring Chubb from Denver and running back Jeff Wilson from San Francisco. The Dolphins (5-3) are trying to catch the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, who got Hines from Indianapolis. The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (6-1) added Hockenson after placing Irv Smith on injured reserve.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

If Astros win World Series, gambler will earn record payout

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to win nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sportsbooks say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Houston has wagered a total of $10 million with numerous sportsbooks on an Astros victory. His bets include a $3 million wager made back in May with Caesars Sportsbook at 10-to-1 odds. It would pay him $30 million, which Brad Harwood, a spokesperson for the sportsbook, said would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. “I have no fear in me,” McIngvale said Tuesday, while giving away mattresses in Atlantic City to military personnel, veterans and first responders at Harrah’s casino. “I have a high tolerance for risk. If I lose, there’s always another day.”
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-49ers exec, Giants coach John McVay dies at 91

The NFL has lost a respected member of its history as former 49ers exec and New York Giants coach John McVay died Tuesday at the age of 91. John McVay is the grandfather of current Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Statement from the San Francisco 49ers organization:. “This...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

College Football Picks: Top-ranked teams hold edge in 1 v. 2

The College Football Playoff and the Bowl Championship Series before it made No. 1 vs. No. 2 rather routine in the postseason. Before all that, back in the old bowl system, everything needed to fall into place just right so No. 1 could play No. 2 for a national title. Then the BCS-style postseason was built to create that outcome, which was a good idea.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy