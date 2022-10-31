ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brixton shooting: Two men dead after gunfire on south London street

By Lamiat Sabin
 2 days ago

Two men died in the Brixton area of south London at the scene of a shooting on a residential road.

Police, firearms officers, paramedics, and an air ambulance were called to Railton Road, at its junction with Effra Parade, at 7.50pm on Sunday.

About a dozen gunshots were heard outside where two men were found injured, the Metropolitan Police was told.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, despite emergency services’ efforts to save them.

The nature of the victim’s injuries had yet to be confirmed and their relatives had yet to be informed.

Police have said that they are awaiting formal identification of the victims and that post-mortems will be held in due course.

A car has been pictured at the scene with its bonnet completely destroyed and the windshield smashed.

An eyewitness told Sky News they saw emergency services giving CPR to a person on the ground.

Local resident Sebastian Morrison told news site MyLondon that residents had reported hearing 12 gunshots and that gunfire was “exchanged between a pair on a moped and people in a car”.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries continue, police said.

A number of roads in the area are closed and crime scenes are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 6166/30Oct. You can report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

