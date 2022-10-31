ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro in presidential race

By Joe Middleton
Former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil ‘s bitterly-fought election on Sunday, denying hard right Jair Bolsonaro a second term.

Lula had 50.8% of votes compared with 49.2% for Bolsonaro with 99.1% of voting machines counted, which the Supreme Electoral Court said was enough to “mathematically define” the outcome of the race.

It marks a stunning political comeback for Lula, who was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery convictions that the Supreme Court overturned last year, clearing the way for him to seek a third presidential term.

For months, it appeared that Lula was headed for easy victory as he kindled nostalgia for his presidency, when Brazil‘s economy was booming and welfare helped tens of millions join the middle class.

But while Lula topped the October 2 first-round elections with 48% of the vote, Bolsonaro was a strong second at 43%, showing opinion polls significantly underestimated his popularity.

Lula’s victory marks the first time since Brazil‘s 1985 return to democracy that the sitting president has failed to win reelection. His inauguration is scheduled to take place on January 1.

Bolsonaro had been leading throughout the first half of the count and, as soon as da Silva overtook him, cars in the streets of downtown Sao Paulo began honking their horns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtBgX_0isSu1t700

People in the streets of Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema neighborhood could be heard shouting, “It turned!”

Da Silva’s headquarters in downtown Sao Paulo hotel only erupted once the final result was announced, underscoring the tension that was a hallmark of this race.

A former union leader born into poverty, Lula organized strikes against Brazil‘s military government in the 1970s. His two-term presidency was marked by a commodity-driven economic boom and he left office with record popularity.

In his third term, Lula will confront a sluggish economy, tighter budget constraints and a more hostile legislature.

Bolsonaro’s allies form the largest bloc in Congress after this month’s general election revealed the enduring strength of his conservative coalition.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly made baseless claims of electoral fraud and last year openly discussed refusing to accept the results of the vote.

Electoral authorities are bracing for him to dispute the outcome, sources told Reuters, including security preparations in case his supporters take to the streets.

US president Joe Biden congratulated Lula for his victory in “free, fair and credible elections,” in a statement adding that he looks forward to continued cooperation between the countries.

Additional reporting by agencies

