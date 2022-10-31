ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Gravesend residents rally against planned homeless shelter in their community

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhtSf_0isSROD400

Hundreds of Gravesend residents came together Sunday to rally against a planned homeless shelter in their neighborhood.

Their fight has ongoing for nearly a year as demonstrators filled the block at the corner of West 13th Street and Kings Highway.

The proposed shelter at 137 Kings Highway would be operated by nonprofit Homelife, according to the Department of Social Services and the Department of Homeless Services. They say it would provide shelter for homeless people in this community, which currently doesn't have the capacity.

Neighbors, led by Assemblyman William Colton, said they feel strongly that they can't have a shelter in their backyard. Community members said the shelter site is nearby to a handful of schools, across the street from a library and in the middle of family homes.

"They've all united in the common demand that this homeless shelter does not help homeless people and it does hurt the neighborhood, and they are not going to permit it to happen," Colton said.

Despite the DSS and the Department of Homeless Services saying there's no other place for homeless people to go in this community, Brooklyn Councilmember Ari Kagan said building a new shelter is far from the answer.

"We need to provide affordable housing, Section 8 vouchers, mental health services, job training, social services," Kagan said.

Colton said shelters like the one proposed perpetuate the homeless problem.

"This concept of homeless shelters is an evil concept. It hurts homeless people, it hurts neighborhoods, it hurts schools, it hurts businesses. The neighborhood must fight against something that is a negative thing," he said.

DSS said that this would be the first shelter in the community and that it would offer services to support 75 families with children.

The shelter is anticipated to open in 2024.

Comments / 14

Darryl Morris
3d ago

always the Chinese who complains about shelters in their neighborhood. we should start protesting then opening up Chinese restaurants in every neighborhood in Brooklyn selling that poison

Reply
6
However
2d ago

What's crazy is no one wants the unsightly encampments in their neighborhood, but they dont want shelters in their neighborhood either.🤔

Reply
4
Xena59
3d ago

We all have them...in my neighborhood there are many..Been here 13 years...Recently found out there is one for Sexual Predators a. few block away..which is down from a school..They are not exempt!!!If one has to suffer..We all Suffer!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Mayor seeks to boost controversial project in Queens

Mayor Eric Adams was in an industrial pocket of Astoria on Monday. It falls within the footprint of the Innovation QNS project, a mammoth, $2 billion mixed-use development proposed for the area. What You Need To Know. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams toured the proposed site of the Innovation QNS...
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters

The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

Are landlords using an algorithm to hike rents in NYC?

Is an algorithm responsible for hiking rents? That’s the question posed by a recent ProPublica article that identifies Texas-based RealPage’s YieldStar software as the dominant rent-setting tool used by landlords across the country. There are concerns owners who use these applications may be artificially inflating rents. Legal experts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Smoking materials blamed for Newburgh fire

Careless use of smoking materials is being blamed for a fire in Newburgh on Tuesday. City of Newburgh fire officials say they got a call just before 8 a.m. about flames at 225 Third St. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a vacant structure. Firefighters located the source...
NEWBURGH, NY
Fast Casual

Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey

Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy