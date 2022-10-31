25 Fan Reactions To "Love Is Blind" Season 3 So Far

The second batch of Love Is Blind Season 3 dropped yesterday and people have a lot of thoughts about the progression of this season's couples.

No one watches Love Is Blind because they believe in the premise of the show. We watch it because we want to watch very specific kind of weirdos make terrible decisions @BeeBabs 11:55 AM - 22 Oct 2022

Bartise could literally have “I DONT LOVE YOU” written across his forehead and Nancy would still be like #LoveIsBlind @SaintLow_Rent 12:35 PM - 26 Oct 2022

Bartise pretending to agree with Raven listing all the ways in which they're totally incompatible #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3 @kayshawoollery 05:35 PM - 26 Oct 2022

Listen, if Alexa and Brennon don’t get married on Love is Blind, we riot at dawn #LoveIsBlind3 #netflix @_Ashchristina 08:35 PM - 19 Oct 2022

Love is Blind is so good. They took 10 people with absolutely childlike ideas of what it means to be in love/in a relationship & convinced them it’s deep to get married to someone they can’t stand just because they dated for 3 days without seeing each other. I’d watch 10 seasons @_brittanyv 02:31 AM - 22 Oct 2022

after watching Bartise’s views on abortion, maybe Raven was onto something when using his pod time as a P90X class#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind3 @trinawatters 10:33 PM - 26 Oct 2022

Raven saying “Matt was forgettable, I didnt even remember he was part of this” had me 💀#loveisblind #loveisblindS3 #loveisblind3 @stephdizzle11 10:03 PM - 26 Oct 2022

Nancy is crying over a man with a flattop & a dangling earring #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind @theelitecowboy 06:57 PM - 26 Oct 2022

needing these two to take a gap year abroad from their men#LoveIsBlind3 #LoveisBlind @trinawatters 08:10 PM - 26 Oct 2022

I’m sorry but bartiste’s sister breaking down over just the THOUGHT of an abortion?? NANCY RUN!!! #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind @dxbee 09:08 PM - 26 Oct 2022

no because the love is blind producers are dirty this season @lavendermissed 02:24 PM - 26 Oct 2022

Cole listing 100 different reasons Zenab is not his ‘typical type’ when we all know it translates to ‘she’s not white’ #LoveIsBlind @Clarkhf 04:00 PM - 26 Oct 2022

I love Nancy’s brothers for not putting up with Bartise’s bullshit #loveisblind @mrfweebs 01:56 PM - 26 Oct 2022

So Cole married a girl after 2 months, she divorced him after 4 months, and Zanab didn’t think to ask why?? #LoveIsBlind @dexagraham1 09:47 AM - 20 Oct 2022

Can you see how calm Matt was when confronting Cole versus how he blew up with Colleen??? It was easier for him to believe the man over his own fiancé. 🚩🚩🚩#LoveIsBlind @ricksnemesis 12:10 PM - 26 Oct 2022

Me searching for an ounce of compatibility between Zanab and Cole #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind @PosUncensored 04:48 PM - 22 Oct 2022

Nancy is making $2-300,000 talking about its our money when Bartise is over here shooting his shot at other women and disrespecting her to get face saying she’s unattractive???????? #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind @Jayonce_Inc 10:49 AM - 26 Oct 2022

The minute Cole kept expressing how physically attracted he is to Zanab I KNEW he was gonna pull some Shake shit #loveisblind @TheOGBosslaydee 02:55 PM - 22 Oct 2022

Brennon talking about what he loves about Alexa was the first time I've ever heard a guy genuinely describe what he loves about the woman and not what she makes him feel like. #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind @nicolemoonyt 09:40 PM - 26 Oct 2022

I really hope young women watching #LoveIsBlind are able to see the toxicity of these men. Bartise & Cole blatantly disrespecting their partners because of their fixation on physical attributes & Matt defaulting to irrational anger towards a partner being honest. Big yikes. 🚩🚩 @natalieamdaley 11:56 AM - 26 Oct 2022

25. If you're feeling hopeless about these couples, just remember what we once had:

If none of these new couples last, I'm even more convince Love is Blind was literally made just for Cameron and Lauren to meet. @eboneerachelle 02:36 AM - 20 Oct 2022

What do you think of Season 3 so far?

