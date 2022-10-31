Election 2022: First lady Dr. Jill Biden stumps for Robert Zimmerman in Plainview

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Plainview Sunday night to campaign for Robert Zimmerman, a longtime Democratic Party activist and congressional candidate in the 3rd District – the seat currently occupied by Democrat Tom Suozzi.

The fact that she came to Long Island shows there could be a feeling of nervousness on the part of Democrats that they might lose a seat they've held for nearly a decade.

Biden said this congressional district could help determine which party has control of Congress.

Zimmerman's opponent, Republican George Santos, has been driving home the message that he'll be tough on crime and work to fix inflation.

"New Yorkers, what you do on Nov. 8 won't just set the course of the future of your state. You'll decide the future of this country, as well," Biden said.

Biden campaigned alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul and Zimmerman.

She highlighted the progress she says her husband, President Joe Biden, has made during his first two years in office. She said Zimmerman, if elected, will make sure that work continues.

"They still have a lot to do. But they're going to need majorities in Congress to do that. This district, this seat could mean the difference between losing the House and keeping it," Biden said.

The rally comes as polls tighten in races Democrats once thought they'd easily win.

Zimmerman has a slight lead over Santos and some polls show a single digit margin between Hochul and her GOP challenger, Lee Zeldin.

"It's a sign the Democrats are playing defense right now," said Hofstra political analyst Lawrence Levy. He said the Democratic Party brought one of its biggest weapons, the first lady, to Long Island, because Republicans are gaining ground.

"It's clear that the Republicans' message on inflation and crime is resonating more with undecided or independent voters than abortion and Democratic values, which is what the Democrats have been promoting," Levy said. "Democrats are concerned about seats that a few months ago they thought they had locked up."

Biden urged everyone in the crowd to encourage their friends and neighbors to get out and vote.

"This race is going to come down to a few votes. Voting must come first on our to do list," she said.

To give an idea of how critical of a battleground Long Island has become, Hochul was campaigning throughout Long Island on Sunday . She attended some church services in the morning.

News 12 Long Island reached out to Santos for a comment on the first lady's visit to campaign for his opponent. He wrote, "While Zimmerman is campaigning with Biden, I will be campaigning with law enforcement and Long Islanders to restore safety and affordability to daily life."

The latest poll shows this race in a statistical dead heat with Zimmerman slightly ahead.