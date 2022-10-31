ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Homeless encampment catches fire in major city, prompts evacuations

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMETD_0isNGR9l00

An underground homeless encampment in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood prompted evacuations Saturday evening, fire officials said.

The fire occurred below The Travel Inn Hotel and 25 feet above the tracks of Amtrak’s Empire Line, the FDNY told ABC News.

MORE: 8 dead in Oklahoma house fire, police say

The hotel doubled as a homeless shelter at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to ABC News New York station WABC.

Two people were hospitalized and three firefighters suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az1d4_0isNGR9l00
FDNY - PHOTO: FDNY firefighters respond to a fire where at least 100 people were evacuated after an underground Hell's Kitchen homeless encampment caught fire, Oct. 29, 2022, in New York City.

The FDNY could not provide an exact number of how many people were evacuated from the fire.

An investigation is ongoing by FDNY fire marshals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

894K+
Followers
188K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy