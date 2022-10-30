ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Different Strokes
6d ago

Trump is all the Democrats have. They focus on a man who has not been President for 2 years almost. Trump is out of office but still scares the Democrats Crazy. Remember that Biden said during the debates that the Buck Always Stops with the President of the United States of America. Ole Joe is President and must take responsibility for everything that has occurred in his Presidency. EVERYTHING. Democrats love blaming Trump but Never Senile Ole Joe Biden for anything. Better worry more about DeSantis in 2024 and Republicans on November 8.

Kristine Bonagura
6d ago

Delusional like Joe Biden! He is back in his basement for good reason. He has nothing to offer. Dems are grasping at straws. Hard to fix 2 yeas of a disastrous administration. Time to make a change.

SEPR
6d ago

The reason there is a huge Red wave is because so many of us see our free & democratic form of government slipping away into corruption, mismanagement, extreme policies which make us all weaker. The Dems will get a resounding wake-up call. We feel unsafe, vulnerable, and angry at the Democrat failures

Related
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
