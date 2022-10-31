F1 Mexican Grand Prix RESULT: Max Verstappen makes history while Lewis Hamilton comes second again

Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track dramas to one side to win the Mexican Grand Prix and claim the record of most victories in a Formula One season.

Forty-eight hours after Red Bull were fined £6million for breaking the sport’s financial rules – before the team went on to boycott Sky Sports’ coverage – Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the year.

Michael Schumacher won 13 of the 18 races staged in 2004. Sebastian Vettel recorded the same number of wins from 19 rounds in 2013. But Verstappen now stands alone as the driver with the most wins in a single campaign.

Lewis Hamilton hoped a different tyre strategy to Verstappen would propel him to his first win of the year. But he crossed the line 15.1 seconds behind Verstappen, with Sergio Perez third. George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes.

Follow F1 updates with The Independent after Max Verstappen claimed a dominant win in Mexico