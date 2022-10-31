ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

F1 Mexican Grand Prix RESULT: Max Verstappen makes history while Lewis Hamilton comes second again

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhyl9_0isK6ziX00

Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track dramas to one side to win the Mexican Grand Prix and claim the record of most victories in a Formula One season.

Forty-eight hours after Red Bull were fined £6million for breaking the sport’s financial rules – before the team went on to boycott Sky Sports’ coverage – Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the year.

Michael Schumacher won 13 of the 18 races staged in 2004. Sebastian Vettel recorded the same number of wins from 19 rounds in 2013. But Verstappen now stands alone as the driver with the most wins in a single campaign.

Lewis Hamilton hoped a different tyre strategy to Verstappen would propel him to his first win of the year. But he crossed the line 15.1 seconds behind Verstappen, with Sergio Perez third. George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes.

Follow F1 updates with The Independent after Max Verstappen claimed a dominant win in Mexico

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
The Independent

Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues

Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
The Independent

Red Bull’s self-made headlines take shine off Max Verstappen’s stardust

It’s now there in black and white: the supremacy of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team this season is officially unmatched. The world champion’s cruise to the chequered flag at the Mexico City Grand Prix – his 14th win of the season, Red Bull’s 16th – saw the flying Dutchman break Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record for victories in a single season and, with two races to go, there’s every chance Verstappen will add to that tally and in doing so set a likely insurmountable haul for the future.A mammoth achievement, no doubt, even if there are more...
The Independent

Max Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott

Martin Brundle has backed colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bullboycotted Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was unhappy after pit-lane reporter Kravitz claimed in his Notebook show the previous week that Lewis Hamilton had been “robbed” of an eighth world title after the controversial finish to last year’s Abu Dhabi GP. The Dutchman, who claimed his first World Championship with a final-lap overtake on Hamilton after safety car and lapped car chaos, stated that Sky’s coverage had been “disrespectful”, resulting in the double world champion and team principal Christian Horner refusing to speak to Sky pundits...
racer.com

Challenging Red Bull "a huge result for us" - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says being able to keep up with Max Verstappen in the first stint of the Mexico City Grand Prix and hold off Sergio Perez for second place is a clear sign of Mercedes’s progress this year. Mercedes started the season comfortably off the pace of Red Bull...
tennisuptodate.com

"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
SkySports

Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen reaches new level of F1 dominance as Red Bull oust Mercedes in Mexico

If you took away that, along with the 55,000-seat stadium area and dramatic podium, we have to concede that the racing has not been especially good at this track of late. In fact, the top three finishers of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez were identical to last year with very similar and unexciting gaps. To further underline that, Ferrari were once again a distant fifth and sixth, albeit with Sainz ahead of Leclerc this time.
ESPN

Max Verstappen deserves more recognition, says Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Max Verstappen is enjoying the most dominant of Formula One seasons, but Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckons the double world champion still deserves more recognition. The 25-year-old took a record 14th win of the season in Mexico City on Sunday and has now scored more points in a single campaign (416) than anyone ever, breaking Lewis Hamilton's 2019 record of 413.
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton responds to Fernando Alonso jibe: 'Made me giggle'

Lewis Hamilton said Fernando Alonso questioning the value of his Formula One titles made him "giggle a little bit." Ahead of the Mexican GP, Alonso told Dutch media that Max Verstappen's two world titles are worth more than Hamilton's seven because the Red Bull driver has not just beaten his teammate to claim them.
racer.com

‘Perfect’ Verstappen doesn’t get the plaudits he should - Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Max Verstappen’s achievements don’t get the credit they deserve amid what he describes as a “perfect” season from the Dutchman. Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix to set a new record for number of victories and points scored...
racer.com

OPINION: Red Bull bites back

It’s hardly been a quiet spell to be in charge of Red Bull, has it?. I’m not sure there’s ever been a quiet spell, to be fair. It entered the sport as a disruptor in 2005, started winning races in 2009 and titles a year later. Then from 2014 onwards it struggled while hamstrung by the Renault V6 power unit, and was left fighting with its engine supplier before making the switch to Honda in 2019.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton teams up with sports stars for exciting new tech venture

Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the likes of Tiger Woods and Serena Williams by investing in new sports tech venture TMRW Sports.The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, alongside the likes of Williams, Andy Murray, Steph Curry and Gareth Bale, is investing in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new company - with the first project a virtual pro golf tour scheduled for 2024.Mercedes star Hamilton is not the only F1 driver involved too, with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon also listed as investors. While specific details on the project are few and far between at this early stage, TMRW’s overarching goal is merging technology with sports.Follow F1 updates with The Independent Read More Lewis Hamilton joins forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for new tech ventureLando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren dealMax Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo will ‘struggle’ to land top seat in 2024, says ex-F1 world champion

Jenson Button believes that Daniel Ricciardo will “really struggle” to land a seat at a “competitive” F1 team in 2024. The popular Australian was dropped by McLaren a year early, with compatriot and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri replacing him next year.The 33-year-old, who has raced in Formula 1 for eleven-and-a-half seasons, will miss the 2023 season having been unable to land a seat elsewhere. Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, has been heavily linked with a reserve driver role at Mercedes but admitted after Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix that he is still in the dark regarding his future....
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton backed to ‘reinvent himself’ in ‘second or third career’ by Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton has been backed to “reinvent himself” in a “second or third career” after racing by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured a difficult season off the back of controversially missing out on a record eighth title in Abu Dhabi last year. The 37-year-old is yet to win a race in 2022 and is currently fifth in the Driver Standings, with Red Bull and Ferrari producing a quicker car than Mercedes after a change in regulations. While the Silver Arrows are hopeful of being back in the hunt in 2023, Mercedes CEO Wolff praised...
The Independent

Lando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren deal

Lando Norris has revealed he held talks with Red Bull prior to signing a new long-term contract with McLaren in February. The 22-year-old, who made his F1 debut for McLaren back in 2019, penned a new four-year deal until the end of the 2025 season before the 2022 campaign started. McLaren have struggled to match the speed of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes this season though, yet Norris is the best of the rest and currently positioned seventh in the Driver Standings. But before the weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Norris divulged that he had indeed spoken to Christian...
The Independent

The Independent

905K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy