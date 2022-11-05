ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Photos

By Miranda Siwak
 3 days ago
Baby on board! Lindsay Arnold has excitedly been documenting her pregnancy milestones ever since learning she is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Sam Cusick .

“First official bump video,” the Dancing With the Stars pro said in an October 2022 TikTok video. “It’s tiny, but it’s there!”

Arnold — who wed Cusick in 2015 announced earlier that month that she’s pregnant . “Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰 ,” she captioned maternity photos via Instagram with Cusick and daughter Sage , who was born in 2020. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

While the So You Think You Can Dance alum had been eager to expand her brood, she’s been vocal about her fertility struggles .

“Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It’s just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold exclusively told Us Weekly on October 27, 2022 . “And anybody who’s tried to conceive for a long period of time, you understand, like, it’s really, really tough.”

She added at the time: “Towards the end I really had to just, kind of, let go and understand, like, trust the process. Trust timing. Trust God’s timing. Trust my body that it’s gonna do what it’s supposed to do at the right time. I feel like that mentality really, really helped me get through those last couple months where we were just like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ But then I’m so grateful that everything worked out the way that it was supposed to.”

Arnold, who previously won DWTS season 25 alongside partner Jordan Fisher , even opted to sit out of fall 2022’s season 31 in pursuit of her family plans.

“We’ve been trying to actively get pregnant, and that’s very hard to do when you and your husband cannot live in the same state. So, that was a big part of it,” the Movement Club founder — who resides in Utah, while DWTS is filmed in California — told Us . “It’s a big sacrifice to separate our family and break up our family for that period of time, and where Sage is at in her life and her growth and what she’s learning, I just feel like she’s so rapidly changing. I just believe that she needs Mom and Dad together.”

While Arnold is content to just be a fan of DWTS season 31 , her coworkers are excited to watch her family grow.

“SO HAPPY FOR YOU SIS!! I love you and new baby already!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ,” Witney Carson gushed via Instagram comment. Sharna Burgess , for her part, wrote: “I’m a puddle 🤍 Can’t wait to see Sage as a big sister.”

Scroll below to see Arnold’s pregnancy progress in photos:

