3 brothers, 10-month-old baby girl identified as victims of Bronx house fire

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Three bothers and a baby who all lived together were killed in an early Sunday morning fire at a Bronx house, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire erupted in the back of a three-story home on Quimby Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue in the Castle hill section around 6 a.m., according to fire officials.

More than 100 firefighters and other emergency personnel were called to the scene where a heavy fire was coming from the second and first floors.

Three brothers, 12-year-old Mohammed Waleed Ahmed, 10-year-old Kalheed Waleed Ban Saleh and 22-year-old Ahmed Saleh as well as 10-month-old Barah Saleh all died in the fire. Barah was Ahmen's daughter. The father of the brothers is in critical condition at the hospital as well.

Police said a 21-year-old woman suffered a back injury after jumping from a window. She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition. Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries from the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 8 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officials do not suspect criminality. Sources told the New York Post the fire may have been caused by faulty electrical wiring.

City Hall has promised to help the family with funeral arrangements.