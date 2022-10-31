ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

3 brothers, 10-month-old baby girl identified as victims of Bronx house fire

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npwxk_0isDtLUy00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Three bothers and a baby who all lived together were killed in an early Sunday morning fire at a Bronx house, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire erupted in the back of a three-story home on Quimby Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue in the Castle hill section around 6 a.m., according to fire officials.

More than 100 firefighters and other emergency personnel were called to the scene where a heavy fire was coming from the second and first floors.

Three brothers, 12-year-old Mohammed Waleed Ahmed, 10-year-old Kalheed Waleed Ban Saleh and 22-year-old Ahmed Saleh as well as 10-month-old Barah Saleh all died in the fire. Barah was Ahmen's daughter. The father of the brothers is in critical condition at the hospital as well.

Police said a 21-year-old woman suffered a back injury after jumping from a window. She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition. Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries from the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 8 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officials do not suspect criminality. Sources told the New York Post the fire may have been caused by faulty electrical wiring.

City Hall has promised to help the family with funeral arrangements.

Comments / 7

Rosita Gonzalez
4d ago

This is so heartbreaking 💔 all these people dead including children I can only imagine the pain and suffering of losing love ones my condolences to the family of the loss ones and prayers on those in critical condition fighting for their lives may God bless and save them in Jesus name Amen 🙏 🙏🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Man found dead in freezer in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A man was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn business. The NYPD got a 911 call at about 8:45 p.m. from Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie. They found the 33-year-old's body with no signs of trauma. Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx bodega fight ends in police-involved shooting

NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx. NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega. Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Elderly man arrested after 70-year-old woman killed

NEW YORK - The NYPD took a 77-year-old man into custody in connection with the killing of a Queens woman. Officers responded to a 911 call early Wednesday at 253-18 148th Road in the Rosedale neighborhood. They found the body of 70-year-old Gisele Dangervil in the home. Get breaking news...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Knife-Wielding Stranger Terrorizes NYC Girl, 11, in Mid-Afternoon Subway Attack

Police are looking for a man who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl on a New York City subway at knifepoint in the middle of an afternoon last month, authorities say. The girl was on a northbound No. 4 train approaching the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station in the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18, which would have been around the time school let out, when a stranger approached her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school

Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times. According to authorities, the teacher works at the School for Inquiry and Social Justice in the Bronx. There were three separate incidents of inappropriate interactions, all of them described by...
BRONX, NY
News 12

19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
YONKERS, NY
norwoodnews.org

Male Pedestrian Struck by Car Dies in Bronx River Parkway Road Collision

A man has died following a road accident on Bronx River Parkway, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at around 10.24 p.m. when officers from the 52nd precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision. They said a pedestrian was struck on the Bronx River Parkway in the vicinity of Pelham Parkway (Exit 7E).
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy