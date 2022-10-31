Suspect at large after quadruple homicide in Aurora

Suspect at large considered 'armed and dangerous' after quadruple homicide in Aurora 02:04

Aurora Police are warning the public that a homicide suspect is armed, dangerous and on the loose after an early Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of four people.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. near the 900 block of Geneva Street, between East Sixth Avenue and East Colfax Avenue, west of Interstate 225.

Police say Joseph Castorena, 21, is the suspect in the case and that he's armed and dangerous and has a distinct tattoo on his neck. He's 5'4", and slim with a lion tattoo on his neck.

Joseph Castorena is wanted in a quadruple in Aurora. Police say he shot and killed four people after violating a restraining order Saturday night and was still at large Sunday morning. The department shared this mugshot from a previous arrest in the hopes that the public will stay away and alert police if they see him. Police consider him armed and dangerous. Aurora Police Department

Aurora Police posted a mugshot of Castorena from a previous arrest in the hopes of finding him or getting any information as to his possible whereabouts.

Aurora Police Interim Chief Daniel Oates said in a Sunday news conference that Castorena has a history of domestic violence. He also said there were children at the scene of the shooting when it occurred but that they're safe.

"He has a history involving domestic violence," Oates said. "This was an accumulation of events that led to this."

A restraining order was issued last week prohibiting Castorena from going near the home where the shooting occurred, according to Oates.

Officers scoured the neighborhood immediately following the shooting, he said: "We even had drones up in the air at first light."

The victims included one woman and three men, but they were not immediately identified.

Officials urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 911.

"We have to assume he is armed," Oates said. "He is obviously dangerous."