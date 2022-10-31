ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Suspect at large after quadruple homicide in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Suspect at large considered 'armed and dangerous' after quadruple homicide in Aurora 02:04

Aurora Police are warning the public that a homicide suspect is armed, dangerous and on the loose after an early Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of four people.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. near the 900 block of Geneva Street, between East Sixth Avenue and East Colfax Avenue, west of Interstate 225.

Police say Joseph Castorena, 21, is the suspect in the case and that he's armed and dangerous and has a distinct tattoo on his neck. He's 5'4", and slim with a lion tattoo on his neck.

Joseph Castorena is wanted in a quadruple in Aurora. Police say he shot and killed four people after violating a restraining order Saturday night and was still at large Sunday morning. The department shared this mugshot from a previous arrest in the hopes that the public will stay away and alert police if they see him. Police consider him armed and dangerous. Aurora Police Department

Aurora Police posted a mugshot of Castorena from a previous arrest in the hopes of finding him or getting any information as to his possible whereabouts.

Aurora Police Interim Chief Daniel Oates said in a Sunday news conference that Castorena has a history of domestic violence. He also said there were children at the scene of the shooting when it occurred but that they're safe.

"He has a history involving domestic violence," Oates said. "This was an accumulation of events that led to this."

A restraining order was issued last week prohibiting Castorena from going near the home where the shooting occurred, according to Oates.

Officers scoured the neighborhood immediately following the shooting, he said: "We even had drones up in the air at first light."

The victims included one woman and three men, but they were not immediately identified.

Officials urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 911.

"We have to assume he is armed," Oates said. "He is obviously dangerous."

Comments / 596

Shanna Powers
4d ago

Another preventable crime. History of domestic violence, previous arrests for violence and yet there he was, free as a bird. When r the liberal prosecutors and judges going to prioritizing the victims instead of these animals!!!

Reply(88)
324
Lori Claeys-Haight
4d ago

A restraining order is only documentation because it don’t stop anyone from killing! Sounds like a jealous ex boyfriend.

Reply(11)
177
Brenda Lumpp
4d ago

He looks like a such a nice, pleasant, illegal, gang member. What could of possibly cause this? Him not being deported after his first crime? 🤔

Reply(31)
90
 

The Denver Gazette

Arrest made in south Denver fatal shooting

The Denver Police arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzales, 20, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Saldana Garcia, the department announced Thursday. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of South Beach Court. Two adult women who were also shot...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver

Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Reward increased to $15,000 for murder suspect in quadruple homicide

The reward for the man wanted for shooting and killing four people in Aurora over the weekend has been increased to $15,000. Police continue to search for Joseph Castorena, 21, who is considered armed and dangerous. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the 900 block of Geneva Street, between East Sixth Avenue and East Colfax Avenue, west of Interstate 225.Police say Castorena has a distinct tattoo on his neck. He's 5-foot-4 with a slim build and has a lion tattoo on his neck.Aurora police issued a mugshot of Castorena from a previous arrest in the hopes of finding him or getting any information as to his possible whereabouts.Investigators said that Castorena has a history of domestic violence. There were children at the scene of the shooting when it occurred but they're safe.A restraining order was issued last week prohibiting Castorena from going near the home where the shooting occurred, according to the Aurora Police Department.Officers scoured the neighborhood immediately following the shooting and used drones in the search. The victims included one woman and three men, but they were not immediately identified.Officials urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 911.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

DPD searches for suspects; community seeks support

Neighbors near Tuesday's shooting on East Colfax Avenue in Denver are on edge. While police continue to search for suspects, the community is searching for safety and support.  Mauri Harrison moved to the area in March. News of the shooting has her feeling rattled. She had just left home minutes before the tragedy.   "A lot of my neighbors around here are looking out for each other," Harrison told CBS News Colorado. "We're on watch all the time. I think it's getting better, but then, you go one block this way, and it's not too bad....
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley woman charged with assault outside Evans convenience store

A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont

A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire

Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood.  The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora interim chief promotes commander after internal board recommended discipline

As Aurora renews its search for a new police chief, the department's interim chief, Dan Oates, is attempting to swat away criticism after his own review board recommended he discipline one of his close department associates for conduct unbecoming an officer. Instead, Oates rejected the findings of an exhaustive internal affairs investigation, and also rejected a recommendation by his review board for corrective action, and instead promoted Commander Cassidee Carlson to Division Chief of Patrol, sparking claims of favoritism and once again roiling the department in controversy."The promotion is a bad look," said Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.Carlson became the...
AURORA, CO
People

2 Denver Firefighters Suspended After Woman Was Pronounced Dead Even Though She Was Alive: Reports

Neither firefighter entered the home to assess the woman before asking a doctor to pronounce her dead, per the reports A pair of Denver firefighters are reportedly facing disciplinary action after asking a doctor to declare a woman dead when she was still alive. Lieutenant Patrick Lopez and firefighter Marshall Henry were reportedly suspended without pay for their respective roles in the June 24 incident, reported The Denver Post, NBC affiliate KUSA and FOX affiliate KDVR. "The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora 911 callers connected with nurses for care

A new emergency service in Aurora will help ensure 911 callers get the appropriate level of care. The Aurora911 Nurse Navigation program routes callers with non-emergency health concerns to licensed nurses for assessment. A nurse then refers callers to medical care after assessing their symptoms. "Traditionally, a 911 call would result in an ambulance, a fire truck and a patrol car. That was leading to a lot of congestion in the health care system, specifically emergency rooms," explained Aurora911 Director Tina Buneta. "This program allows us to help people connect with healthcare in a new way." Aurora911 fields roughly 300,000 calls annually. Of...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Crash involving between 80 & 100 cars closes 6th Avenue

A crash in icy conditions and involving approximately 100 drivers has closed 6th Avenue between Kalamath Street & Federal Boulevard. Police said there were no major injuries in the crash which happened just before 6 a.m., although one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. Numerous tow trucks were taking damaged or inoperable vehicles to a parking lot (Lot C) outside Empower Field at Mile High. A police spokesperson told CBS News Colorado there were between 80 and 100 vehicles involved and that the road conditions made it impossible for drivers to prevent slamming into each other.A major cleanup was taking place at 8 a.m. Denver police tweeted that officers "are working clear a path for other involved motorists to leave. We appreciate everyone's patience."Police in Denver say roads are icy and slick after the overnight snowfall and below freezing temperatures.
DENVER, CO
