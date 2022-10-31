ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Brazil’s Iconic Yellow Soccer Jersey Is Now Its Version Of The Red MAGA Hat

By Travis Waldron
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiII5_0isBvJnq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVrCV_0isBvJnq00 Brazil's famous yellow soccer shirt has taken on renewed political significance over the last decade, especially under President Jair Bolsonaro, whose backers often wear the shirt to show their support for the right-wing leader. (Photo: Mateus Bonomi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SAO PAULO — Brazilians are heading to the polls to determine their next president on Sunday, bringing an end to a heated contest that will determine the fate of its democracy, the future of the Amazon rainforest and whether right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro will win a second term that would allow him to accelerate his attacks on both .

Many of Bolsonaro’s supporters are casting their ballots while wearing the iconic canary yellow soccer jersey that Brazil’s national soccer team has made famous around the world. But many Brazilians opposed to Bolsonaro can no longer stand the sight of the shirt — and wouldn’t wear it even if you promised them that doing so would guarantee a victory in next month’s World Cup.

The yellow jersey has become a potent cultural and political signifier in a bitterly divided Brazil: Bolsonaro, an admirer and ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has helped turn it into Brazil’s equivalent of the red MAGA hat.

It’s a cliche that soccer determines the national mood of Brazil, but the national team and its yellow shirt have long been used for political purposes. The military dictatorship that ruled Brazil from 1964 to 1985 used the team’s success — Brazil won the 1970 World Cup crown during military rule — and its yellow shirts as a symbol of pro-regime patriotism. The jersey took on political significance again in 2015, when it was ubiquitous at protests against leftist President Dilma Rousseff.

Bolsonaro, a longtime fan of the dictatorship, cemented its status as an emblem of the Brazilian right-wing during a 2018 campaign that fully co-opted the jersey, the flag, and the green and yellow colors into signifiers of a particular type of patriotism meant to exclude the left, its supporters and anyone else Bolsonaro saw as an illegitimate piece of the national fabric.

During this election, Bolsonaro has wrapped the jersey into the conspiracies he’s spread about voter fraud as he’s sought to undermine the legitimacy of the contest. Bolsonaro has trailed his leftist rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in polls, and is widely expected to attempt to question the results if he loses the election Sunday.

In August, he warned that da Silva’s backers would “ start wearing green and yellow ” to “deceive” other Brazilians. Before the first-round vote on Oct. 2, he criticized the Superior Electoral Tribunal, which oversees elections and has been the subject of a relentless stream of attacks from Bolsonaro, for banning voters from wearing the national team jersey to the polls.

The court issued no such decision .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5qXq_0isBvJnq00 A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends the inauguration of a temple of the Igreja Mundial do Poder de Deus, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Oct. 12. (Photo: DOUGLAS MAGNO via Getty Images)

Bolsonaro’s most ardent supporters have worn the jersey while calling for military intervention against Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court. They’ve used it to blanket the streets of Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro in yellow and green during rallies meant to pave the way for a potential effort to challenge the election results .

The national team’s members have largely refrained from an election defined by political violence and hyperpolarization. Tite, the team’s manager, recently said he wouldn’t take the team to Brasilia after the World Cup even if it won, and most of its players — even those who have supported Bolsonaro in the past — have stayed on the political sidelines.

Three of the team’s most prominent faces, however, have broken ranks. Thiago Silva, who plays for English club Chelsea, has posted Bolsonaro slogans on social media. Dani Alves, a former Barcelona great, has endorsed the president.

Neymar, the face of Brazil’s national team who plays his club football for Paris Saint-Germain, has been a particularly strident supporter: Last week, he appeared on a streaming event with Bolsonaro and promised to dedicate his first goal of the 2022 World Cup to the president. He has appeared in television advertisements that Bolsonaro has run ahead of the election.

Brazil’s blue away jersey is less controversial and has been a hit among Brazilians since Nike released the country’s new World Cup kits this summer. The company doesn’t allow customers to order jerseys that use the names of Bolsonaro or da Silva, who, coincidentally, won his first term in office just months after Brazil’s last World Cup title in 2002.

Da Silva has also used the country’s soccer symbolism throughout his campaign: The lifelong fan of Corinthians, a São Paulo club whose players took a pro-democracy stand against the dictatorship in the 1980s, has donned the team’s logo at campaign events. Antifascist groups associated with Corinthians and other clubs are a mainstay at da Silva marches.

Da Silva also boasts support from high-profile Brazilian players of the past. Walter Casagrande, a Corinthians star who was instrumental in its pro-democracy movement, endorsed da Silva and has appeared at campaign events. Raí, part of Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning team, declared his support for da Silva during international soccer’s biggest award ceremony earlier this month. Juninho Pernambucano, who appeared 40 times for the national team, filmed an ad for da Silva.

In the 1980s, the movement calling for the return of direct elections and democracy in Brazil reclaimed yellow from the dictatorship, making it the official color of its protests . This year, groups behind anti-Bolsonaro protests have adopted yellow and green in an effort to keep it from symbolizing the right-wing president’s side alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juJhg_0isBvJnq00 Some of Da Silva's supporters have not fully given up on the yellow jersey entirely, and the former president has sought to reclaim Brazil's traditional patriotic symbols during his campaign. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Da Silva has made frequent use of the Brazilian flag that Bolsonaro claims as his own at events and rallies: It served as the backdrop for a pro-democracy event da Silva held Monday night, and he waved the flag throughout a massive pre-election march in São Paulo on Sunday.

Most of the crowd was dressed in the traditional red of the Workers’ Party, but others wore versions of the yellow jersey, often adorned with “Lula For President” stickers or the Workers’ Party’s symbol, a red star.

Near the end of the march, a man leaned out of his apartment window high above the street. Wearing the yellow jersey, he waved a flag that read “ Fora Bolsonaro! ” — or “Bolsonaro out!”

A da Silva victory on Sunday may lead many more of his supporters to resume wearing the yellow kit next month, when Brazil will begin its quest for a sixth World Cup title as one of the favorites in Qatar. But his campaign has already told its supporters not to let Bolsonaro and the right own the national colors — or the jersey that’s so well known around the world.

“Green and yellow are ours,” the emcee of Monday’s event said before da Silva addressed the crowd. “Green and yellow are for all Brazilians.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 3

Related
Reuters

Soccer-United States at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
NBC News

Nationwide protests spark in Brazil after historic presidential election

Two days after his presidential election defeat, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signals his concession to President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva while also expressing his support to protestors who have been blocking major roads across the country. NBC News’ Marissa Parra has more on this historic election. Nov. 2, 2022.
wpgxfox28.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Dates, kick-off Times

Originally Posted On: https://olympicstimes.com/fifa-world-cup-2022-schedule/. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a major football tournament scheduled to be held in Qatar. As the host country, Qatar has a great opportunity to showcase its new infrastructure and build a positive reputation for itself. Becoming a successful country during the event will be...
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
prestigeonline.com

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
Reuters

Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
Reuters

Soccer-Toothless attack a concern for pessimistic Mexico at World Cup

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pessimism surrounds Mexico as they gear up for the World Cup in Qatar after inconsistency in qualifying and warm-up matches. Despite finishing second in the eight-team CONCACAF qulifiers behind Canada, Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's side drew criticism for the performances, with their toothless attack posing a major concern.
The Independent

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election 'is over'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's administration signaled a willingness to hand over power, two days after a nail-biting election loss to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and amid speculation the far-right incumbent might fight the result. Bolsonaro reportedly told members of Brazil's Supreme Court Tuesday that his election battle against da Silva has come to an end. Earlier, in a brief speech at the presidential palace, he said: “I have always played within the four lines of the constitution,” although he stopped short of conceding. After a private meeting with Bolsonaro, Supreme Court Justice Luiz Edson Fachin said the...
ESPN

2022 World Cup: All squad lists for Qatar

The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and the national team coaches are now beginning to name their squads. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players...
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Backers Call on Brazil Military to Intervene After Lula Victory

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday held rallies to call for an armed forces intervention following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a move that military experts say is out of the question. The country's electoral authority on Sunday said Lula...
The Atlantic

The Cold Dose of Reality Awaiting Elon Musk

On Friday, a conservative group named Canada Proud tweeted at Elon Musk, saying, “Now that you own Twitter, will you help fight back against [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau’s online censorship bill C-11?” Musk, who appears more eager to reply to random tweets than to study the laws that will govern his new acquisition, tweeted back, “First I’ve heard.” Oh.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

189K+
Followers
11K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy