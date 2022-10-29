Read full article on original website
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Redwood City's Great White Mountain
In the late 1800s and the first part of the 20th century, leather tanneries were part of daily commerce. Two local tanneries were the Beeger Tannery and Frank's Tannery. One of the essential components of preparing leather hides was to cure them with salt. As such, demand for commercial salt production was on the rise.
rwcpulse.com
Death from West Nile virus reported in Santa Clara County
A Santa Clara County resident has died from West Nile virus after a long illness, public health officials said Wednesday. The person lives in Santa Clara County but was infected by the virus elsewhere in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, according to the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health.
rwcpulse.com
Menlo Park police: Two women robbed by armed man on Bayfront Expressway
Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 2 near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported...
rwcpulse.com
Kaiser Permanente Redwood City recognized for top-quality maternity care
Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center has been named one of the best hospitals in the United States for providing top-quality maternity care. The medical center is among the 259 hospitals on the Leapfrog Group and Money magazine’s list of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Kaiser Permanente is one of 28 hospitals in California that made the list.
rwcpulse.com
Two dead and several critically injured in major car crash in Redwood City
Two people died and several others are critically injured after a major car crash that shut shut down part of El Camino Real Friday night, according to officials. The collision involved seven passengers and two vehicles, one of which caught fire, according to Deputy Chief Greg DaCunha of the Redwood City Fire Department. Two people were killed, two were in critical condition and three suffered minor injuries.
