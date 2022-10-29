Two people died and several others are critically injured after a major car crash that shut shut down part of El Camino Real Friday night, according to officials. The collision involved seven passengers and two vehicles, one of which caught fire, according to Deputy Chief Greg DaCunha of the Redwood City Fire Department. Two people were killed, two were in critical condition and three suffered minor injuries.​

