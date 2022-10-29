ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Treats on the Street sees over 1,000 kids

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 3 days ago

Trick-or-treating fun in Waseca isn’t just confined to Halloween, as for over 15 years the Thursday before Halloween has been earmarked in the city for the downtown businesses to hand out candy to area children.

The event, now called Treats on the Street, was born out of an event called Brick and Block, which eventually ended due to lack of participation. The event is put on through a partnership between the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, Jaala Miller at Four Seasons Apparel and Angie Brooks from Ultra Beach.

“Jaala and I decided that we would come together every year and work on continuing the tradition of this amazing way for kids to go trick-or-treating and for families to make great memories in Waseca,” organizer Angie Brooks said in a previous interview with the Waseca County News .

The event is free for businesses to participate in, and stretches from the Waseca County Courthouse on State Street down to the public safety building. Businesses that wish to participate but who aren’t located in that stretch are invited to set up a table in the parking lot of the public safety building.

Chilly weather and overcast skies didn’t stop people from attending this year’s event. Children from all across the area came out for the event, which took place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

While there isn’t an official tally, businesses who participated in the event estimate that there were close to, if not more than, 1,000 kids in attendance — not counting the parents and older siblings who accompanied the children. The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, through its Facebook Page, said it served over 1,000 treats and didn’t make it to the end of the night.

“It’s just really nice that the community can put on an event like this for the kids,” Molly Ulschmid said.

Most of the businesses located on State Street participated in the event, as well as many more lining the parking lot at the public safety building. Police officers directed traffic in the downtown area during the event, and families were able to go around the side of the public safety building after the trick-or-treating fun and buy a burger from the Gary Mulcahy benefit, which was taking place at the same time.

Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

