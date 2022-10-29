Read full article on original website
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as ‘only chance’ to challenge 2020 election, report says – live
Attorney called ruling from conservative justice ‘our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion’ by 6 January – follow all the latest news
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father.Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her first interview about Mr Trump since 2017, Ms Young, 47, confirmed the veracity of a previous report about the alleged encounter.New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman previously revealed in her tell-all book Confidence Man:The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, released last month, that the former president had made a joke about Ms Young’s white father and Black mother.“Trump told [Ms Young] that...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Ron DeSantis Mocks LGBTQ People In Campaign Mailer To Florida Voters
The Republican governor claimed Biden’s student loan plan will force “hard working Floridians to pay back student loans for degrees like Gender Studies.”
Walker hits back at Obama: ‘Put my resume against his resume’
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Hershel Walker fired back on Wednesday at former President Obama who said being a good football player does not make him qualified to be a lawmaker. Walker, a former NFL running back, told Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade that he’s never met Obama but if he had, it meant he was […]
