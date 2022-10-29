Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon fans want Henry Cavill to play most important Targaryen
House of the Dragon fans want to see Henry Cavill take on the role of the most important Targaryen in Game of Thrones history. House of the Dragon recently reached the end of Season 1, officially kicking off the Dance of the Dragons with an emotional, epic finale – we’re still recovering from that death.
dexerto.com
Daredevil Born Again: Release date window, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again, marking Charlie Cox’s full return to the MCU on Disney+, from its release date and whether there’s a trailer, to cast, plot, and other details. Disney+ has spawned a successful wave of MCU TV shows, though Netflix beat them...
dexerto.com
Faruzan revealed in Genshin Impact: Rumored abilities, release date
Faruzan is joining the Genshin Impact roster shortly, with the Enigmatic Machinist being revealed ahead of Version 3.3. Here’s the Anemo Bow user’s rumored abilities and release date. The drip marketing for Genshin Impact Version 3.3 has begun. While for most that includes the hyped release of Scaramouche...
dexerto.com
Hearthstone March of the Lich King: Death Knight class, release date, new keyword & more
Hearthstone March of the Lich King introduces the new Death Knight class, new keyword, dual minion types, fresh event system, and a boatload more in arguably the game’s biggest expansion ever. Hearthstone’s next expansion, March of the Lich King, looks to shake up Blizzard Entertainment’s digital card battler more...
dexerto.com
First look at Seer Heirloom leaked for Apex Legends Season 15
Apex Legends Season 15 is here, and with it has come a wave of datamined skins that are coming soon. Among them is the next heirloom, and it belongs to Seer. Seer has been a controversial Legend since he was released in August of 2021. He was incredibly strong on release, and has received a hefty list of nerfs since his arrival.
dexerto.com
Spy x Family episode 17 review: Anya’s diabolical plan
Spy x Family episode 17 begins with Anya’s continued attempt to befriend Damian Desmond, the second son of the main antagonist. Spy x Family episode 17 covers three mini-character arcs. These stories help display the characters’ various personalities and quirks. Once again, the series showcases its masterful handling...
dexerto.com
Wraith Prestige skin leaked for Apex Legends Season 15
According to some datamining done on the Apex Legends Season 15 patch, Wraith is getting a Prestige skin with a unique finisher and full, three-tiered progression in the near future. Prestige skins are a fairly new addition to Apex Legends. Both Bangalore and Bloodhound already have their Prestige skins –...
dexerto.com
Leaked Pokemon anime poster teases new adventures for Ash, Goh, and Chloe
A leaked poster could indicate Ash, Chloe, and Goh’s next adventure once the Championship finals are over. It could also set the Pokemon Anime up for new adventures in Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region. Pokemon anime fans are currently watching the tense final match in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys,...
dexerto.com
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog Chapter 26 – Release date, new Survivor, Killer & Perks
Forged in Fog is the latest chapter to arrive in Dead by Daylight, bringing with it a new Survivor, a new Killer, and more Perks to discover. Here’s everything we know so far, including its release date. New Chapters bring plenty of fresh content for Dead by Daylight fans...
dexerto.com
How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: Feldrake mount, Dragon Kite pet, more
Here we’ll show you how to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops, as there are a handful of new awesome rewards including the Feldrake mount, the Dragon Kite pet, and more. WoW Dragonflight’s official release is almost here, and to celebrate the build-up towards the launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment is giving fans who watch Twitch streams of the game extra goodies.
Veteran finds purpose in saving Amazon ocelot in 'Wildcat' trailer
Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for the new documentary "Wildcat" on Wednesday. It follows the journey of a young veteran who cares for a baby ocelot in the rainforest.
dexerto.com
New Avatar 2 trailer shows off underwater visuals & breathtaking action
A brand-new trailer for Avatar 2 – titled Avatar: The Way of Water – has dropped, showcasing the sequel’s breath-taking visuals like we’ve never seen before. Avatar, James Cameron’s 2009 mega-hit, took audiences to a whole new world on Pandora. It had one of the biggest budgets in movie history, but it’s still the box office king of the world, with the original movie now on the path to a $3 billion haul with re-releases.
dexerto.com
The 9 best movies of the year, so far (November 2022)
From The Batman and Barbarian to Nope and Top: Gun Maverick, these are the best movies of the year, so read on for our 9 favorite films from 2022 so far…. It’s been an interesting year for cinema. Superhero movies were outgunned by a Tom Cruise throwback, while horror received critical acclaim and commercial success via the likes of X, Barbarian, and Nope.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok devs address spoilers & say they “cannot catch everything”
God of War Ragnarok’s release date is closing in, but those who got their hands on the game early have spoiled the story ahead of its release date. The devs “strongly advise” fans to mute God of War topics on social media. God of War (2018) received...
dexerto.com
Why Black Panther 2 only features one post-credit scene
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have a post-credits scene? Producer Nate Moore has shed light on what Marvel fans can expect at the end of Black Panther 2 and the future of the MCU. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the latest MCU blockbuster, which will mark the end of Phase...
dexerto.com
Alicia Keys stuns fans with amazing Dragon Ball Z Halloween cosplay
Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys has taken Halloween to the next level with a Dragon Ball Z cosplay of Beerus that looks better fit for a competition than a night of trick-or-treating. Over the past several decades, being a fan of anime, video gaming, and tabletop has gone from a...
dexerto.com
Black Panther 2 producer debunks Doctor Doom appearance theories
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore has addressed the rumors of Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom appearing in the MCU blockbuster, as Marvel fans anticipate his arrival. The debut of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hotly anticipated for years. Though Marvel’s favorite family spawned...
Comments / 0